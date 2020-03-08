CONNECTED WORKER MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, APPLICATIONS & GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS TO 2025

Connected Worker Market 2019
Connected Worker is a customizable suite of rugged hardware and software solutions that help workers be more accurate and efficient. They enable workers to focus on tasks, and help organizations increase productivity and reduce incident response time.
In 2018, the global Connected Worker market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Connected Worker status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Connected Worker development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Honeywell International
Intel
Accenture
Deloitte
Oracle
Wipro
3M
Fujitsu
Zebra Technologies
SAP
Vandrico Solutions
Avnet
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Construction
Mining
Oil and Gas
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Connected Worker Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.4.4 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Connected Worker Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Manufacturing
1.5.3 Construction
1.5.4 Mining
1.5.5 Oil and Gas
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Connected Worker Market Size
2.2 Connected Worker Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Connected Worker Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Connected Worker Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Connected Worker Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Connected Worker Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Connected Worker Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Connected Worker Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Connected Worker Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Connected Worker Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Connected Worker Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Honeywell International
12.1.1 Honeywell International Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Connected Worker Introduction
12.1.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Connected Worker Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Honeywell International Recent Development
12.2 Intel
12.2.1 Intel Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Connected Worker Introduction
12.2.4 Intel Revenue in Connected Worker Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Intel Recent Development
12.3 Accenture
12.3.1 Accenture Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Connected Worker Introduction
12.3.4 Accenture Revenue in Connected Worker Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.4 Deloitte
12.4.1 Deloitte Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Connected Worker Introduction
12.4.4 Deloitte Revenue in Connected Worker Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Deloitte Recent Development
12.5 Oracle
12.5.1 Oracle Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Connected Worker Introduction
12.5.4 Oracle Revenue in Connected Worker Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.6 Wipro
12.6.1 Wipro Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Connected Worker Introduction
12.6.4 Wipro Revenue in Connected Worker Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Wipro Recent Development
12.7 3M
12.7.1 3M Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Connected Worker Introduction
12.7.4 3M Revenue in Connected Worker Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 3M Recent Development
12.8 Fujitsu
12.8.1 Fujitsu Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Connected Worker Introduction
12.8.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Connected Worker Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Fujitsu Recent Development
12.9 Zebra Technologies
12.9.1 Zebra Technologies Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Connected Worker Introduction
12.9.4 Zebra Technologies Revenue in Connected Worker Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Development
12.10 SAP
12.10.1 SAP Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Connected Worker Introduction
12.10.4 SAP Revenue in Connected Worker Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 SAP Recent Development
Continued…..
