Connected Worker 2019 Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Share & Segment Forecast to 2025

Connected Worker Market 2019

Connected Worker is a customizable suite of rugged hardware and software solutions that help workers be more accurate and efficient. They enable workers to focus on tasks, and help organizations increase productivity and reduce incident response time.

In 2018, the global Connected Worker market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Connected Worker status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Connected Worker development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Honeywell International

Intel

Accenture

Deloitte

Oracle

Wipro

3M

Fujitsu

Zebra Technologies

SAP

Vandrico Solutions

Avnet

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Construction

Mining

Oil and Gas

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Connected Worker Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Connected Worker Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Manufacturing

1.5.3 Construction

1.5.4 Mining

1.5.5 Oil and Gas

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Connected Worker Market Size

2.2 Connected Worker Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Connected Worker Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Connected Worker Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Connected Worker Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Connected Worker Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Connected Worker Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Connected Worker Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Connected Worker Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Connected Worker Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Connected Worker Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Honeywell International

12.1.1 Honeywell International Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Connected Worker Introduction

12.1.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Connected Worker Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

12.2 Intel

12.2.1 Intel Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Connected Worker Introduction

12.2.4 Intel Revenue in Connected Worker Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Intel Recent Development

12.3 Accenture

12.3.1 Accenture Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Connected Worker Introduction

12.3.4 Accenture Revenue in Connected Worker Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Accenture Recent Development

12.4 Deloitte

12.4.1 Deloitte Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Connected Worker Introduction

12.4.4 Deloitte Revenue in Connected Worker Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Deloitte Recent Development

12.5 Oracle

12.5.1 Oracle Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Connected Worker Introduction

12.5.4 Oracle Revenue in Connected Worker Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.6 Wipro

12.6.1 Wipro Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Connected Worker Introduction

12.6.4 Wipro Revenue in Connected Worker Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Wipro Recent Development

12.7 3M

12.7.1 3M Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Connected Worker Introduction

12.7.4 3M Revenue in Connected Worker Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 3M Recent Development

12.8 Fujitsu

12.8.1 Fujitsu Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Connected Worker Introduction

12.8.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Connected Worker Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

12.9 Zebra Technologies

12.9.1 Zebra Technologies Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Connected Worker Introduction

12.9.4 Zebra Technologies Revenue in Connected Worker Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Development

12.10 SAP

12.10.1 SAP Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Connected Worker Introduction

12.10.4 SAP Revenue in Connected Worker Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 SAP Recent Development

Continued…..

