Connected Truck Market to Set Phenomenal Growth from 2019 to 2025

A connected car is a car that is equipped with Internet access, and usually also with a wireless local area network

The key drivers for the market are growing demand for in-vehicle safety features, increasing traffic problems and growing demand for infotainment. Moreover, the vehicle-to-vehicle communication promises better vehicle safety and is most important pillar of communication between the vehicle in connected vehicle transport system. With the growing demand for smart cities or connected vehicles, the demand for V2V communication is also projected to dominate the connected truck market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Denso, Bosch, Continental, Harman, Magna, TomTom, Sierra Wireless, ZF,NXP ,Verizon

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan.

Segment by Type

Cybersecurity, Updates, Fleet Management

Segment by Application

Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles