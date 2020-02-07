Connected Ship Market Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

Smart tracking and monitoring devices can now be found in all kinds of industrial assetsheavy equipment, industrial machines, reefers, trailers, containers, and more. Similarly, advances in automation and remote operations will shape the ways ships are designed, built, and operated. Sensor technologies and monitoring systems, combined with seamless ship-shore connectivity and software-enabled decision support tools, will create a more data-centric, responsive and flexible industry that is fully integrated with global transportation networks. The future impact that the convergence of real time data transmission, high computing capacity, mathematical modelling capabilities, remote control, sensors and miniaturisation will have on the shape of the industry is what we dub The Connected Ship.

The European region is projected to lead the connected ship market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the fleet health monitoring segment of the connected ship market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Connected Ship market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Connected Ship.

This industry study presents the global Connected Ship market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Connected Ship production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Connected Ship in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Northrop Grumman (US), General Electric (US), etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Northrop Grumman (US)

General Electric (US)

Wartsila (Finland)

Kongsberg Grumman (Norway)

Marlink (Norway)

Connected Ship Breakdown Data by Type

Commercial

Defense

Connected Ship Breakdown Data by Application

Vessel Traffic Management

Fleet Operations

Fleet Health Monitoring

Connected Ship Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Connected Ship Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Connected Ship status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Connected Ship manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Connected Ship :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Connected Ship market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.