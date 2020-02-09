Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Connected Ship Market Landscape & Growth Prospect 2025| Key Players: ABB, GE, Emerson, Schneider, Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), Jason, Siemens” to its huge collection of research reports.
Based on ship type, the market can be segmented into defense connected ships and commercial connected ships. The defense segment of the connected ship market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the commercial segment during the next few years.
In 2018, the global Connected Ship market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Connected Ship status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Connected Ship development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
GE
Emerson
Schneider
Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI)
Jason
Siemens
Kongsberg Gruppen
Rockwell Automation
Valmet
Wartsila
Marlink
Northrop Grumman
RH Marine
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Onboard Installation
Onshore Installation
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Defense
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
