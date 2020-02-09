Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Connected Ship Market Landscape & Growth Prospect 2025| Key Players: ABB, GE, Emerson, Schneider, Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), Jason, Siemens” to its huge collection of research reports.

Based on ship type, the market can be segmented into defense connected ships and commercial connected ships. The defense segment of the connected ship market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the commercial segment during the next few years.

In 2018, the global Connected Ship market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Connected Ship status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Connected Ship development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

GE

Emerson

Schneider

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI)

Jason

Siemens

Kongsberg Gruppen

Rockwell Automation

Valmet

Wartsila

Marlink

Northrop Grumman

RH Marine

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Onboard Installation

Onshore Installation

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Defense

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

