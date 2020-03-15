Overview of the Connected Logistics Market
Market research report predicts that the connected logistics market revenue is estimated to be 14,392.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach 47,438.0 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period 2018–2024.
According to the connected logistics market analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the connected logistics market in 2018 owing to strong economic conditions in the region and enhanced customer experience for the clients. The roadway logistics is of focus area for the logistics vendors followed by railways and waterways. The Asia Pacific region holds a good potential for the vendors and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2018–2024. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness growth in the connected logistics market due to presence of few emerging countries and organizations in the region are experiencing increase in customers and focus on organized logistics to reduce cost and time.
Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors
The connected logistics software vendors are extending its partner ecosystem with capabilities in integration, consulting, reseller, and geographical reach to enhance their software offerings. The connected logistics is expected to enhance the trade management of organizations and track each activity of the goods in transit.
The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendor profiles, which include overviews and offerings, and competitive landscape. The integration capability of the connected logistics software will leverage the capabilities in connecting freight, warehouse, quality, and compliance.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report
Some of the key vendors in the market are:
• SAP
• Infosys
• IBM
• Cisco
• HCL Technologies Ltd
Other companies covered in the report are Cloud Logistics, Freightgate, Orbcomm, Blu Jay Solutions, and Freightos.
Segmentation of component
• Software
• Services
In 2018, the software segment occupied the largest market share and is expected to have the highest share during the forecast period. The consulting segment in services is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period to impart knowhow of the benefits and integration capability of the connected logistics to enterprises.
Segmentation of mode
• Roadways
• Railways
• Waterways
• Airways
In 2018, the roadways occupied the largest market share and is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Roadways are the most common mode of transportation as the delivery of products relies on roadways at some stage and vendors are improving the warehouse management and route optimization for smooth roadway connections.
Segmentation of industry
• Manufacturing
• Automotive
• Food and Beverages
• Healthcare
• Consumer Goods and Retail
• Others
In 2018, the consumer goods and retail occupied the largest market share and is expected to continue the same trend during the forecast period and it is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to heavy use of transportation and logistics to replenish FMCG goods is of utmost importance for the industry.
Benefits
The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the “Connected Logistics” market bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report also aims to provide an opportunity for companies to understand the latest trends, current market scenarios, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.
Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.