Connected Logistics Market – Global Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2017 to 2025

Connected Logistics can be defined as various interconnected devices that can be used by the Internet of Things solution providers in order to be able to boost the operating efficiency of many logistics tasks. These technologies include monitoring, warehouse management, transportation fleet management tracking as well as associated logistics operations such as dispatching, financial transactions, order processing, and shipping. Connected logistics is also beneficial as it establishes communication among all parties that are even without direct connectivity.Global Connected Logistics Market OutlookIn the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.There are several factors that are advantageous to the Connected Logistics market such as the ability of connected logistics to be able to reduced emissions and environmental harm as well as the ability of the ability of connected logistics to be able to deliver real time information. Factors such as the security concerns as well as the network connectivity issues are restraining the overall Connected Logistics market growth.Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Connected Logistics Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Global Connected Logistics Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Connected Logistics Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Zebra Technologies SECURERF, SAP, THINGWORX, AT&T Inc. And Cisco Systems, Inc. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Connected Logistics Market , By Technology

• Wi-Fi

• Bluetooth

• Zigbee

• NFC

• Cellular

• Satellite

Global Connected Logistics Market , By Devices

• Gateways

• Sensor Nodes

• RFID Tags

Global Connected Logistics Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

