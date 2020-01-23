Connected Logistics Market – Asia Pacific to Clock Robust Growth in Near Future

Traditionally computers have been used to monitor and track logistics in transit. Connected logistics add an all new dimension to the management of logistics sector. Connected logistics can provide valuable information related to operations in connection to logistics. Connected logistics involves multiple sensors on the vehicles, in which the products are transported, that pass on information to internal and external data feed which would provide information and analysis of the road conditions, in terms of the physical condition of the roads, traffic at various parts of the day.

Further the connected logistics provide information regarding the weather, shipping lane traffic, and much more. Connected logistics could emerge as a major breakthrough in transportation of sensitive products like pharmaceutical items. There are many applications in management of such sensitive items.

For instance, in the event of a stiff temperature fluctuation at the time of transit, the manufacturer would be alerted automatically and will be in a position to intervene before the products gets affected. The application of connected logistics would also enable better management of the goods, optimize management of the entire process involved in managing the logistics, and further help reduce time of delivery, and reduce damage to goods during transit.

The global connected logistics market by service has been segmented into asset management, remote asset tracking, security, network management, and data management. Amongst all, asset management is likely to account for the leading share in the connected logistics market.

At present, globalization and the need for advanced transportation and logistics infrastructure is fuelling the demand for automated logistic systems. This is where the virtues of asset management software come into play in terms of assisting freight and infrastructure managers to address a number of service and performance issues.

In terms of end-use, the key segments into which the global connected logistics market has been divided are freight management, food and beverage supply chain, healthcare, retail. Warehouse management, and others.

