Connected Home Appliances Market to rise as a Worldwide Trendsetter in Technology and Development 2028

In current times, security breaches are occurring in almost every environment, be it at work or at home. In case of the latter, hackers, viruses, malware, data stealers, and cyber criminals could hack into a home’s electronic systems and cause much irrevocable damage, from a monetary as well as information-based perspective. As such crimes are on the rise, a dire need for strong security systems is felt all over the globe, and this need can be fulfilled by using smart home appliances. Thus, such a rising awareness regarding the need for better security in homes and other residential spaces is majorly driving growth in the global connected home appliances market.

A surging demand for efficient automation-based solutions for running numerous domestic applications is occurring globally. This includes better illumination, energy management, safety and security, heating, ventilation, and entertainment, among many others applications. Increasing requirements for a comfortable, sophisticated lifestyle coupled with above mentioned applications is driving the global connected home appliances market.

However, it might be expensive for those having less disposable income to buy costly connected home appliances and invest in associated solutions. This is a major factor plaguing the global connected home appliances market. Potential customers could therefore shy away from quality solutions and instead opt for cheaper alternatives. Thus, a significant detrimental effect on enthusiasm is shown by customers belonging to developing economies, where the rate of disposable income may not be high. Moreover, security breaches exist in case of several such products appliances, thus hindering the connected home appliances market’s growth. However, increasing penetration of smart devices in almost all parts of the globe followed by extensive efforts undertaken by appliance providers to efficiently market their products is expected to offset these hindrances.

Owing to the presence of a large number of players, a high degree of competition exists in the global connected home appliances market. Most of the market players are imparting a lot of focus on providing high quality products to their customers. This strategy aims at improving customer retention and expanding revenue generation. Many companies are undertaking extensive research and development-based actions to facilitate better appliance production. With new players being projected to enter the market in forthcoming years, the competition is expected to get tougher. AT&T Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., ARRIS Group Inc., Comcast Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Group, Whirlpool Corporation, and General Electric, are key companies operating in the global connected home appliances market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on,

Regional analysis for the Connected Home Appliances market includes,

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Smart Compactors

Wi-Fi

NFC

Bluetooth

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017

Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Market Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile

Peru

Rest of LatAm

Europe

EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain)

U.K.

BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg)

NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.)

Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

Greater China

India

Korea

ASEAN Countries

Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Iran

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

