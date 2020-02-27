Connected Healthcare Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022

Connected healthcare solutions consolidate information from many different spheres of a person’s world to give a more complete picture of their health that includes biological, genetic, medical, lifestyle and sentiment/mood data. These solutions puts the patient at the centre of the healthcare system gathering, linking and interpreting information from many different sources to enable informed, patient-centred care decisions.

Global Connected Healthcare market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises of M-health devices, M-health services and E-prescription. On the basis of application; market is segmented into Monitoring Applications, Diagnosis & Treatment, Education and Awareness, Healthcare Management, Wellness & Prevention and others.

The global Connected Healthcare market was around USD 16.54 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 105.33 billion at the rate of about 30.27 % from 2016 to 2022.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the research report : Agamatrix, Inc. (US), Airstrip Technology (US), AliveCor Inc. (Australia), Allscripts (US), Athenahealth Inc. (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Cerner (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE healthcare (UK), Qualcomm (US), Medtronics (Ireland) and others..

Study Objectives:�? To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

�? To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

�? To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, application, and others.

�? To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Target Audience? Medical device manufacturers

? Medical device suppliers

? Government Research Laboratory

? Research and Development (R&D) Companies

? Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

? Medical Research Laboratories

Key Findings? The global Connected Healthcare market and is expected to reach US 105.33 billion by 2022.

? Regionally, North America holds the largest market share for global Connected Healthcare market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.75% by 2022.

? Asia Pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market, and expected to reach at USD 24.07 billion by 2022.

? On the basis of type, M-health services segment holds largest market share.

The reports also cover country level analysis:America? North America

Europe

Western Europe

? Germany

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? UK

? Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

Asia

? China

? India

? Japan

? South Korea

? Rest of Asia

Middle East & Africa

