Connected Car -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Connected Car Industry

Description

Connectivity is the ability to exchange information by electronic means. A connected vehicle enables a growing number of features and services that make the driving experience safer, more convenient, more compelling, more fun, and less costly. The features of connected cars includes emergency and roadside assistance, navigation and traffic/re-routing services, stolen vehicle recovery, hands free calling, Wi-Fi hot spots, infotainment apps, vehicle performance alerts, and remote vehicle controls.

“Connected Car” is generally referred to the component, which consists of both the physical hardware and the software, which is essential for internet-based services. The hardware generally consists of head unit display, human machine interface (HMI) and a telematics control unit (TCU).

The global connected car market is expected to see innovation driven growth in the coming years as the market will experience technological explosion. The growth of the market will be supported by demand for safety & driving assistance, which involves systems that allow drivers to reach their destination safely in the least possible time, at reasonable cost along with optimal fuel consumption, thereby shooting the demand for connected cars.

The key factors driving growth of the market includes increasing global telematics market, expansion of fleet management, favorable government policies, escalating smartphone shipments and increasing youth population. However, there are certain factors hindering the growth of the market like cyber security concerns, increasing complexity, cost optimization. The major trends featuring the market includes rise in the volume of DSRC technology installations, increasing adoption of new technologies, increasing demand for connectivity, rise in e-call systems and many more trends have been covered in the report.

The report "Global Connected Car Market (by Application, Connectivity Solution & Region): Industry Analysis & Outlook (2016-2020)" offers an in-depth analysis of the overall market. It covers the regional and global aspect of the market.

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Connected Car

1.2 Connected Car by Application

1.3 Connected Car by Service

1.4 Connectivity Solutions

2. Global Connected Cars Market

2.1 Global Connected Cars Market by Value

2.2 Global Connected Cars Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Connected Cars Market by Shipment Volume

2.4 Global Connected Cars Market Forecast by Shipment Volume

2.5 Global Connected Cars Market by Region

2.6 Global Connected Cars Market by Application

2.7 Global Connected Cars Market Forecast by Application

2.8 Global Connected Cars Market Volume by Connectivity Solutions

3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 North America

3.1.1 North American Connected Cars Market by Value

3.1.2 North American Connected Cars Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 North American Connected Car Market by Shipment Volume

3.1.4 North American Connected Car Market Forecast by Shipment Volume

3.1.5 North American Connected Car Market by Application

3.1.6 North American Connected Car Market Forecast by Application

3.1.7 North American Connected Car Market Volume by Connectivity Solution

3.1.8 North American Connected Car Market Penetration Rate

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 European Connected Car Market by Value

3.2.2 European Connected Car Market Forecast by Value

3.2.3 European Connected Car Market by Shipment Volume

3.2.4 European Connected Car Market Forecast by Shipment Volume

3.2.5 European Connected Car Market by Application

3.2.6 European Connected Car Market Forecast by Application

3.2.7 European Connected Car Market Volume by Connectivity Solution

3.2.8 European Connected Car Market by Penetration Rate

3.3 Asia Pacific

3.3.1 China’s Connected Car Market by Value

3.3.2 China’s Connected Car Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 China’s Connected Car Market Volume by Connectivity Solution

3.3.4 China’s Connected Car Market by Penetration rate

3.3.5 Japan’s Connected Car Market by Value

3.3.6 Japan’s Connected Car Market Forecast by Value

3.3.7 Japan’s Connected Car Market by Application

3.3.8 Japan’s Connected Car Market by Penetration Rate

3.3.9 India’s Connected Car Market by Value

3.3.10 India’s Connected Car Market Forecast by Value

3.3.11 India’s Connected Car Market by Application

3.3.12 India’s Connected Car Market by Penetration Rate

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Trends

4.1.1 Rise in Volume of DSRC Technology Installations

4.1.2 Increasing Adoption of New Technologies

4.1.3 Increasing Demand for Connectivity

4.1.4 Adoption of Large Scale Investments in Infrastructure

4.1.5 Demand for E-Call Systems

4.2 Growth Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Global Telematics Market

4.2.2 Increasing Penetration Rate of Vehicles Connected to Internet

4.2.3 Expansion of Fleet Management Market

4.2.4 Rise in Smartphone Shipments

4.2.5 Growth due to Key Regulations and Policy Initiatives

4.2.6 Growing Youth Population

4.3 Challenges and Issues

4.3.1 Cyber Security Concerns

4.3.2 Increasing Complexity

4.3.3 Cost Optimization

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Connected Cars Market Competition

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison

5.1.2 Market Cap Comparison

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Apple Inc.

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 AT&T Inc.

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Audi

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Alcatel Lucent

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Features of Connected Cars

Connected Car by Application

Connected Car by Services

Types of Connectivity Solutions

Global Connected Cars Market by Value (2011-2015)

Global Connected Cars Market Forecast by Value (2016-2020)

Global Connected Cars Market by Shipment Volume (2011-2015)

Global Connected Cars Market Forecast by Shipment Volume (2016-2020)

Global Connected Cars Market by Region (2015)

Global Connected Cars Market by Application (2015)

Global Connected Cars Market Forecast by Application (2020)

Global Connected Car Market Volume by Connectivity Solutions (2015)

North American Connected Cars Market by Value (2011-2015)

North American Connected Car Market Forecast by Value (2016-2020)

North American Connected Car Market by Shipment Volume (2011-2015)

North American Connected Car Market Forecast by Shipment (2016-2020)

North American Connected Car Market Forecast by Shipment (2016-2020)

North American Connected Car Market Forecast by Application (2020)

North American Connected Car Market Volume by Connectivity Solution (2015)

North American Connected Car Market Penetration Rate (2015-2020)

European Connected Car Market by Value (2011-2015)

