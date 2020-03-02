Connected Car M2M Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Connected Car M2M – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.
A connected car is a car that is equipped with Internet access, and usually also with a wireless local area network.This allows the car to share internet access with other devices both inside as well as outside the vehicle.
One of the primary drivers for this market is the growing number of smartphone integrated services. The demand for in-vehicle connectivity and telematics has led to technological advances that aim to enhance the overall in-vehicle experience of both the passengers and drivers.
Moreover, owing to the growing demand for electronic vehicles across the world, automotive OEMs are developing applications that will allow the consumers to connect their smartphones to the vehicle to provide a real-time status of their vehicle’s battery.
In 2018, the global Connected Car M2M market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Connected Car M2M status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Connected Car M2M development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Audi
Delphi Automotive
Ford Motor Company
Google
IBM
Alpine Electronics
BMW
GM
Bosch
Mercedes-Benz
NXP Semiconductors
PSA Peugeot Citroen
Qualcomm
Toyota
Volkswagen
Wipro
Sierra Wireless
Tech Mahindra
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Embedded Solutions
Integrated Solutions
Tethered Solutions
Market segment by Application, split into
Safety And Security
Infotainment
Driver Assistance
Vehicle Management
On-Drive Management
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Connected Car M2M Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Embedded Solutions
1.4.3 Integrated Solutions
1.4.4 Tethered Solutions
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Connected Car M2M Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Safety And Security
1.5.3 Infotainment
1.5.4 Driver Assistance
1.5.5 Vehicle Management
1.5.6 On-Drive Management
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Connected Car M2M Market Size
2.2 Connected Car M2M Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Connected Car M2M Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Connected Car M2M Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
………
