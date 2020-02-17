Connected Car Devices Market: Research Focuses On Exploring Major Development 2025

Www.MarketResearchNest.com Announced that its published an Exclusive Report on “Global Connected Car Devices Market Research Report 2019” in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources; This report studies the Connected Car Devices market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Connected Car Devices market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Driver Assistance System (DAS) is estimated to have the highest growth potential in the global connected car devices market. It is projected to grow at a promising CAGR from 2017 to 2022. This growth can be attributed to the proven benefits of the system in vehicle safety. The National Transportation Safety Board, U.S. included adaptive cruise control in its ten most wanted safety improvements in 2013. The European parliament also has plans to make adaptive cruise control mandatory in the next few years. These regulations are expected to drive the growth of the DAS market in the next few years.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Autoliv, Inc., Valeo S.A., Visteon Corporation, Magna International, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG,Harman International Industries, Incorporated, Panasonic Corporation

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan.

Segment by Type

By Communication, Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Pedestrian(V2P), Others (V2C, V2D, V2G), By Technology, Driver Assistance Systems,Telematics ,Others

Segment by Application

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket