Congress Tourism Global Market Analysis, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

Tourism industry is gaining popularity and is one of the fastest running industries globally. Congress tourism is a subset of the tourism industry and represents business tourism. Business tourism provides services to delegates who attend congresses, meetings, exhibitions, events and incentive travels. Congress tourism provides an opportunity to countries to become famous by bringing in huge elite brands and famous people, which could spread the name of the country. Congress tourism is also referred to as meeting tourism.

Scope of the Report:

Considering the global scenario, the congress tourism sector can be listed among the fast growing tourism sectors. The number of meetings held at the respective regions call for more number of destinations and this figure would show which region is progressing in the congress tourism sector. The United States shows high number of meetings conducted, followed by Germany, Spain, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Brazil, China, Netherlands and Austria. Europe is likely to witness fast growth in this sector. Spain along with other European countries reflect a tourist image, a destination that is already famous. This is a big strength aspect and with the help of destination management studies the services can be improvised even further.

The global Congress Tourism market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Congress Tourism.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Congress Tourism market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Congress Tourism market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

ICMS Australasia (Australia)

American Meetings (USA)

Congress Company (The Netherlands)

DIS Congress Service (Denmark)

Event Dynamics (South Africa)

Ana Juan Congresos (Argentina)

GP Destination Management (Spain)

Meeting Planners International (Singapore)

MP International (Singapore)

Agentura Carolina (Czech Republic)

Meeting Makers (United Kingdom)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Small Meeting

Large Meeting

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Domestic

International

