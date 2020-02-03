Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Industry – Treatment Analysis,Research,Review to 2023

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Industry 2019

This report analyzes the congenital adrenal hyperplasia market type (classic CAH, and non-classic CAH), treatment & diagnosis (diagnosis (gene testing, amniocentesis), treatment (medication, surgery)), end user (hospital, clinics); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The congenital adrenal hyperplasia market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.1 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The major players in congenital adrenal hyperplasia market include:

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.)

• Fusion IP plc (U.K)

• Novartis AG (Switerzland)

• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan)

• Johnson & Johnson (U.S.)

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc (U.S.)

• Cadila healthcare (India)

• Sanofi (France)

• Macleods Pharmaceuticals (India)

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (U.K)

• Allergan (Ireland)

• Abbott (U.S.)

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

• Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.)

• AstraZeneca Plc. (U.K)

• Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

South America

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Republic of Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Oman

Kuwait

Qatar

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of type, the congenital adrenal hyperplasia market has been categorized into the following segments:

Classic CAH

• Non-Classic CAH

On the basis of treatment & diagnosis, the congenital adrenal hyperplasia market has been categorized into the following segments:

Diagnosis (Gene Testing, Amniocentesis)

• Treatment (Medication, Surgery)

On the basis of end user, the congenital adrenal hyperplasia market has been categorized into the following segments:

Hospital

• Clinics

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Investment Feasibility Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Classic CAH, And

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017 – 2023

6.3 Non-Classic CAH

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017 – 2023

Continued……

