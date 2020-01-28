Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Industry Applications, Key Developments And Forecast To 2026

Global Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market

Description

This report studies the global Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Configure price quote (CPQ) software is a term used in the business-to-business (B2B) industry to describe software systems that help sellers quote complex and configurable products.

CPQ software assists the sales management staff to enhance their productivity by lowering the reliance on paperwork and documentation. It increases the speed of pricing and configuration processes and helps organizations decrease their overall costs.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the CPQ software market. The rising number of software companies and the growth of the software industry in regions such as San Francisco, Boston, and Baltimore, will be the major factors fueling the growth of this quoting software market in the region.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Oracle

Apttus

IBM

Infor

SAP

Callidus Software

FPX

Salesforce.com

PROS

Cincom Systems

Aspire Technologies

ConnectWise

Model N

Vendavo

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based CPQ Software

On-Premises CPQ Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Enterprise

Large Enterprise

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Stakeholders

Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Manufacturers

Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software

1.1 Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market by Type

1.3.1 Cloud-Based CPQ Software

1.3.2 On-Premises CPQ Software

1.4 Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Small Enterprise

1.4.2 Large Enterprise

2 Global Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Oracle

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Apttus

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 IBM

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Infor

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 SAP

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Callidus Software

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 FPX

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Salesforce.com

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

……..CONTINUED

