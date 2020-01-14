Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Market Study, Segmentation and Foresight to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

Configure price quote (CPQ) software is a term used in the business-to-business (B2B) industry to describe software systems that help sellers quote complex and configurable products.

Scope of the Report:This report studies the Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

CPQ software assists the sales management staff to enhance their productivity by lowering the reliance on paperwork and documentation. It increases the speed of pricing and configuration processes and helps organizations decrease their overall costs.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the CPQ software market. The rising number of software companies and the growth of the software industry in regions such as San Francisco, Boston, and Baltimore, will be the major factors fueling the growth of this quoting software market in the region.

The global Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

OracleApttusIBMInforSAPCallidus SoftwareFPXSalesforce.comPROSCincom SystemsAspire TechnologiesConnectWiseModel NVendavo

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-Based CPQ Software

On-Premises CPQ Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small Enterprise

Large Enterprise

