Confectioneries/Sweets Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Confectionery market is segmented on the basis of type and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into sugar, chocolate, fine bakery wares, and others. In terms of sugar confectionery, the market is divided into hard-boiled sweets, caramel & toffees, gums & jellies, medicated confectionery, mints, and others. Chocolate confectionery is subsegmented into white, milk, and dark chocolate. Geographically,

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Confectioneries/Sweets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Wide range of confectionery products are vended through various retail channels such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discounters, forecourt retailers, and grocery stores. These stores act as global marketing tool, which assists in building an impressive premium image and increase brand exposure of wide variety of confectionery products.

Primary raw materials utilized in confectionery production are cocoa and sugar. Cocoa prices are volatile and can be influenced by a series of factors, including extreme weather, political instability, and pests & disease. In addition, rise in supply demand gap in chocolate industry has accelerated the prices of cocoa beans. Sugar prices increased due to less production and more demand.

The worldwide market for Confectioneries/Sweets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 2400 million US$ in 2023, from 1970 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Delfi Limited (Singapore)

Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Ferrero SpA (Italy)

Lindt & Sprüngli AG (Switzerland)

Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Mars, Incorporated (U.S.)

Mondelez International, Inc. (U.S.)

Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)

The Hershey Company (U.S.)

Wrigley Jr. Company (U.S.).

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Sugar

Chocolate

Fine bakery wares

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Adult

Child

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Confectioneries/Sweets Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Sugar

1.2.2 Chocolate

1.2.3 Fine bakery wares

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Adult

1.3.2 Child

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force



2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Delfi Limited (Singapore)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Confectioneries/Sweets Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Delfi Limited (Singapore) Confectioneries/Sweets Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. (Japan)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Confectioneries/Sweets Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. (Japan) Confectioneries/Sweets Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Ferrero SpA (Italy)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Confectioneries/Sweets Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Ferrero SpA (Italy) Confectioneries/Sweets Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Lindt & Sprüngli AG (Switzerland)

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Confectioneries/Sweets Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Lindt & Sprüngli AG (Switzerland) Confectioneries/Sweets Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Confectioneries/Sweets Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd. (South Korea) Confectioneries/Sweets Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

