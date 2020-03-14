CONFECTIONARY PROCESSING EQUIPMENT INDUSTRY BY TYPE (THERMAL EQUIPMENT , EXTRUSION EQUIPMENT , MIXERS, BLENDERS, AND CUTTERS), BY PRODUCT (SOFT CONFECTIONERY, HARD CANDIES, CHEWING GUMS, GUMMIES & JELLIES), AND BY MODE OF OPERATION (TRADITIONAL TESTING, RAPID TESTING) – GLOBAL MARKET OPPORTUNITY AND CURRENT GROWTH ANALYSIS 2019-2025

Global Confectionary Processing Equipment Industry was valued at USD 4.8 Billion in the year 2018. Global Confectionary Processing Equipment Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to reach USD 7.66 Billion by the year 2025. The North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2018 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, US, China and U.S. are projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to increasing density of population and funding through Research and Development.

Download Research Study with Latest Advancements & Application: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10079122

The Global Confectionary Processing Equipment Industry is divided as By Product, Type, Mode of Operation and Region. The confectionery processing equipment Industry, by Product, is segmented into hard candies, chewing gums, gummies & jellies, soft confectionery, and others. The soft confectionery segment is estimated to dominate the Industry with the largest share in 2019 as the demand for a variety of chocolates, such as sugar-free and dark, is increasing, globally. This is followed by the hard candies segment.

The confectionery processing equipment Industry, based on Type, is segmented into thermal, extrusion, mixers, blender, and cutters, coating, cooling, and others. The extrusion segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR among all confectionery processing equipment types from 2019 to 2025. Extrusion equipment is used to make confectionery products of different shapes and sizes. The need to provide innovative products is one of the factors expected to augment the demand for extrusion products.

Based on Mode of Operation, the confectionery processing equipment Industry is segmented into automatic and semi-automatic. The automatic segment is anticipated to be relatively larger as against the semi-automatic segment. Automatic operation helps to reduce labor costs as well as time and ensures high-quality products.

Major market players in Confectionary Processing Equipment Industry are Bosch, Bühler AG, GEA Group, Alfa Laval, JBT Corporation, Aasted, BCH Ltd., Tanis Confectionery, Baker Perkins, Sollich, and Other 9 more companies detailed information is provided in the report.

SWOT analysis of Confectionary Processing Equipment Industry

Strength:

Growth of the global retail industry

Weakness:

Increase in awareness regarding the ill effects of sugar consumption

Opportunities:

Increase in demand for sugar-free and organic confectionery products

Threats:

High R&D expenditure

Confectionary Processing Equipment Industry Segmentation:

Confectionary Processing Equipment Industry Overview, By Product

• Soft Confectionery

• Hard Candies

• Chewing Gums

• Gummies & Jellies

• Others

Confectionary Processing Equipment Industry Overview, By Type

• Thermal Equipment

• Extrusion Equipment

• Mixers, Blenders, and Cutters

• Coating Equipment

• Cooling Equipment

• Other Equipment

Confectionery Processing Equipment Industry Overview, By Mode of Operation

• Traditional testing

• Rapid testing

Confectionery Processing Equipment Industry Overview, By Region

Get Compete Access of Study Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10079122

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609