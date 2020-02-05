Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market to Register 10.0% CAGR between 2015 and 2023

Efficiency of CBCT Technologies Increases their Adoption

The rising geriatric population and their slew of medical needs will be the undercurrent defining the trajectory of the global cone beam computed tomography market. The unmet dental needs of the gaining population across the globe will play a crucial part in steering this market to its warranted revenues. The ability to offer three-dimensional visuals of teeth, roots, and other important parts of a jawline will prove to exceptionally useful in managing several dental conditions and diseases amongst the elderly population spread in the world. According to the research report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the opportunity in the global CBCT market was worth US$407.5 mn in 2014. However, analysts predict that the valuation of this market will be worth US$960.8 mn by 2023 as it expands at a steady CAGR of 10.0% between 2015 and 2023.

In recent years, the demand for CBCT technology has skyrocketed due to increasing affordability of advanced computers equipped with CBCT units. Several dentists and imaging specialists are not only using but also advising the use of CBCT technologies to determine the problem with absolute clarity. Thus, the effectiveness and the efficiency brought in by CBCT technologies in medical interventions is driving the overall market in top gear.

Excise Norms Could Dissuade Market Growth in Key Regions

Despite the promising market drivers, the applications of CBCT technologies in dental implants, orthodontics, endodontics, oral surgeries, and general dental surgeries is being overshadowed by stringent excise norms. This restraint is predominant in the U.S. market where the excise duty on import makes dental treatment and usage of CBCT technology largely unaffordable. This constraint is further aggravated by low adoption rate of digitalized technologies by old school medical practitioners who are still resorting to old-fashioned diagnostics.

Currently, the oral surgery segment is making the maximum usage of CBCT technologies. As of 2015, the oral surgery segment accounted for a share of 26.4% in the overall market. This segment is estimated to rise at a phenomenal pace in the forecast period as CBCT scanners have brought a remarkable advancement in maxillofacial and oral imaging.

