Conductive Silicone Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Silicone elastomers are projected to be the most-dominant type of conductive silicones between 2016 and 2021. Silicone elastomers are of great importance due to their extraordinary characteristics such as electric properties, mechanical strength, shock resistance, moisture resistance, excellent adhesion properties, and aging and chemical resistance. Silicone elastomer are further segmented as HTV (High temperature vulcanize), LSR (Liquid silicone rubber), and RTV (Room temperature vulcanize) and are preferably used in the electronics & electrical industry. Owing to its high electrical & thermal conductivity, flexibility and high mechanical strength, silicone elastomers are rapidly growing in the conductive silicon market.

Global Conductive Silicone Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

DOW Corning Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, KCC Corporation, Bluestar Silicones, ACC Silicones Ltd., Nusil Technologies LLC, Reiss Manufacturing Inc

Conductive Silicone is a molded silicone filled with conductive inert particles. It provides high electrical conductivity, broadband shielding and moisture sealing. Conductive Silicone are manufactured in sheets, extrusions, strips and custom molded parts.

The worldwide market for Conductive Silicone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017

Global Conductive Silicone Market Segment by Type, covers

Elastomers

Resins

Gels

Others

Global Conductive Silicone Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Telecommunication & IT

Automotive

Entertainment

Building & Construction

Power Generation & Distribution

Photovoltaic

LED

Other Electronics

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

(Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Key Trends and Analysis of the Conductive Silicone Market:

