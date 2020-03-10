Conductive Fluted Sheets Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2028

Conductive Fluted Sheets Market: An Overview

Conductive fluted sheets are usually made from extruded high impact polypropylene or high density polyethylene materials. These sheets are used for applications where the product needs to be shield from static discharge, which mainly includes storage and transport of electronic components. Every year static damage causes loss worth of millions of dollars to electronic components such as printed circuit boards (PCBs), semiconductor integrated circuits and more. However, this loss can be minimized by using conductive fluted sheets for packaging of these products. Conductive fluted sheets are made from 100% recyclable materials, which makes them environmentally friendly.

Conductive Fluted Sheets Market: Dynamics

Conductive fluted sheets are used as an alternative to conventional fluted sheets as they eliminate the need for any other grounding devices. Within the electronics manufacturing and distribution industries, long lasting and chemical and moisture resistant are needed to ensure the safety of packaged product throughout the supply chain. Conductive fluted sheets are capable of handling a wide range of temperature and provide superior tear resistance. Being chemically inert extends their application in the packaging of hazardous materials as well. All these factors are expected to fuel the demand for conductive fluted sheets in the protective packaging market. Moreover, conductive fluted sheets can be die-cut, scored, glued, stitched and welded.

Manufacturers are offering modified conductive fluted sheets to meet specific needs of the end user. Addition of special additives leads to enhancement of properties including protection against UV rays, compression strength, improved printability and makes them more flame retarding.

Interplast Group offers conductive fluted sheets under the brand name IntePro®, which is corona treated and is receptive to adhesives and vinyl lettering. These conductive fluted sheets or boards offer superior printability and can be flexographic, screen and digitally printed

These modifications are expected to remain consistent and pose new growth opportunities for the global conductive fluted sheets market during the forecast period.

Conductive Fluted Sheets Market: Segmentation

Globally, the conductive fluted sheets market has been segmented by material, thickness, applications and end uses.

On the basis of material, global conductive fluted sheets market has been segmented as follows

Polypropylene (PP)

High density polyethylene (HDPE)

On the basis of thickness, global conductive fluted sheets market has been segmented as follows

Below 3 mm

3 mm – 5 mm

5 mm – 9 mm

9 mm and above

On the basis of applications, global conductive fluted sheets market has been segmented as follows

Conductive boxes & totes

Conductive liners

Conductive bins & trolleys

Conductive inserts & dividers

On the basis of end uses, global conductive fluted sheets market has been segmented as follows

Electronic equipment packaging

Automotive packaging

Food & beverages packaging

Defense arms packaging

Textile yarn packaging

Others

Conductive Fluted Sheets Market: Regional Outlook

Globally the conductive fluted sheets market has been segmented into seven key regions which includes North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excl. Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan. The countries of Asia Pacific such as China, South Korea and India are expected to create high incremental opportunities for the growth of conductive fluted sheets market, which can be attributed to the remarkable growth of electronics sector in the region. Packaging and transportation of sensitive electronic equipment and devices require conductive fluted sheets. Owing to high manufacturing of electronics in the region, the conductive fluted sheets market is expected to register substantial growth in the coming years. Moreover, wide application of conductive fluted sheets in automotive packaging, materials handling and other industries is expected to drive its demand in North America region during the forecast period.

Conductive Fluted Sheets Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the conductive fluted sheets market are Corlite Packaging Industries Sdn Bhd, Desco Industries Inc., Shreeram Polymers Inc., Protech, Shish Industries Limited, GWP Group Limited, Coroplast, LLC, among others. Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global conductive fluted sheets market in the coming years.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the global conductive fluted sheets market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with conductive fluted sheets market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on conductive fluted sheets market segments and geographies.

