Conditioning Agent Market: Demand to Remain High in Personal Care Industry

Growing need for moisturizing skin and hair has led to surge in demand for the conditioning agent globally. In addition, surge in demand for cosmetic products is expected to impact growth of the global conditioning agent market positively. Transparency Market Research states that the global conditioning agent market is expected to reflect a CAGR of 6.2% in terms of volume during the assessment period 2017-2026.

The report offers a detailed segmentation and analysis on the market. The segmentation includes product type, price range, and application. On the basis of product type, the key segments include skin conditioning, hair conditioning, and fabric conditioning. On the basis of price range, the key segments include economic, medium, and premium. By application, the key segments include creams & lotion, body wash, face wash, shampoo, hair conditioner, hair serums & gels, fabric conditioner, and other applications.

Factors Fuelling Global Market Growth

Growth of the global conditioning agent market is mainly bound by various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. Increasing instances of irritation on the skin, damages, and dryness has led the customers to opt for moisturizing personal care products. Growing preference for the moisturizing personal care and body care products has led to surge in demand for conditioning agent during the manufacturing process of various personal care products. In addition, increasing demand for anti-ageing products is expected to contribute towards growth of the global conditioning agent market during the forecast period.

As conditioning agents possess high content of stratum corneum and other skin hydrating properties, manufacturers in the personal care industry are increasingly focusing on developing moisturizing skin care and body care products. In order to offer personal care products that moisturizes skin and hydrates the skin, manufacturers are witnessing significant demand for conditioning agents. In addition, increasing instances of dryness can lead to bruises and cuts on the skin, which can cause burning sensation and also create wound. Growing need to moisturize dry skin in extreme weather conditions is expected to impact growth of the global conditioning agent market positively.

Moreover, demand for the conditioning agents will continue to remain high in the personal care industry for hair care products. As skin irritation on the scalp can lead to prevalence of dandruff, manufacturers are increasingly opting for conditioning agents as an important ingredient. Conditioning agents help in keeping the scalp skin moisturized and also reduces the prevalence of dandruff. In addition, application of the hair conditioners also prevents the hair colors to fade. Attributed to these factors, demand for the conditioning agent is expected to contribute significantly towards growth of the global conditioning agent market during the forecast period.