Condensed Whey Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2018 – 2028

Condensed Whey market Outlook: Whey is one of the biggest reservoirs of food protein available nowadays, whey is nothing but leftover liquid after the milk has been curdled and strained. Whey is a by-product of casein or cheese and is a rich source of protein and carbohydrates. Whey proteins consist of serum albumin, α-lactalbumin, β-lactoglobulin, proteose-peptones and immunoglobulins, which make it one of the biggest sources of protein. Whey is classified on the basis of its source into sweet whey and acid whey. Sweet whey is obtained from the processing of hard cheese, such as Swiss or cheddar cheese. On the other hand, acid whey is produced from acidic dairy products, such as yogurt and cottage cheese.

This proteinaceous whey is, however, highly perishable and its use in liquid form is very limited and hence, it is necessary to reduce whey into a condensed form or powdered form. The condensation of whey reduces the volume of the liquid and increases the consistency of the liquid – the product obtained is referred to as condensed whey. Condensed whey is dried into powdered form and is marketed as a vital ingredient for a number of food products, for both human and animal consumption.

Condensed whey is widely used in the food and beverage industry in various applications, such as dairy products, bakery goods, baby food, meat production, beverages, sauces, soups, dressings and creams. The major use of condensed whey is in the processing of bread and other bakery products. Condensed whey is also used with fruits and jams in various toppings and spreads in confectionery. Besides, condensed whey is also used in the preparation of whey candies, such as ‘wheyfers,’ ‘whey caramel,’ ‘whey toffy,’ and ‘whipped whey fudge.’

Condensed whey is widely used by the manufacturers of animal nutrition products and feed ingredients. Condensed whey provides a readily-available source of energy from milk sugar lactose to animals. It is properly formulated into rations and feed of the animals and is supplemented with essential nutrients to ensure correct animal nutrition.

Market Dynamics: The market for whey-based products is witnessing an upsurge in demand owing to the fact that it is one of the most valuable and nutritious proteins available in the market. The factors will facilitate the growth of the condensed whey market due to the growing applications of condensed whey in the production of various food and beverages products. The ever-increasing bakery and confectionery industry is the primary driver for the escalating demand for condensed milk as it is used as one of the key ingredients in these products.

Besides, condensed milk is used in several ready-to-drink beverages as a protein source to fulfil the body requirements of an individual. Growing use of condensed whey as a protein supplement and in infant food formula will have a positive influence on the sales of the products. The manufacturers of animal nutrition products are using condensed whey in their feed and formulations to enhance their product offerings and provide animals with sufficient protein intake and nourishment. The growing animal feed industry is the key driver for the increasing demand for condensed whey.

Condensed Whey market: Market Segmentation On the basis of product type, the global market has been segmented as:Plain Condensed Whey, Sweetened Condensed Whey, Condensed Acid Whey, On the basis of end use, the global market has been segmented as:Food and Beverage, Bakery products, Confectionery, Sauces, soups, and dressings,Jams and jellies, Meat products, Animal Nutrition and Feed, Powdered Whey

Global Condensed Whey market: Market Participants Some of the key market participants identified across the value chain of the global Condensed Whey market are Agri-Mark, Inc., Foremost Farms USA, Associated Milk Producers Inc., Dairy Farmers of America, Leprino Foods Company .

