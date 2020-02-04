Concrete surface retarder is a chemical formulation which retard, but doesn’t kill the set of the mortar on the surface of concrete. The retarded mortar surface can be flushed off with a stream of water and can be removed by scrubbing with a stiff brush, if the underlying concrete has hardened. Concrete surface retarder is available in two different formulations in order to meet the requirement, which include formula F and formula S. Formula F is a paint-like emulsion designed for application directly to form whereas, formula S is a neutral and spray able liquid for application to freshly placed horizontal concrete surfaces. These retarders are easy to apply and work effectively in limited time span, and is also cost-effective solution to remove uneven concrete surface. Concrete surface retarders can be applied for bond improvement of waterproofing materials and creation of exposed aggregate surfaces. Additionally, it has zero volatile organic compounds content, which makes it environment friendly.

One of the key factors driving the global concrete surface retarders market is rapidly increasing demand from the construction industry, as the development of residential and non-residential buildings continues at a rapid pace. The increasing government spending on infrastructure and manufacturing sector is anticipated to drive the concrete surface retarders market during the forecast period. The construction industry in Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth in the near future, due to rapid urbanization, growing population, and favorable government plans for infrastructure development in the region. Moreover, rapid development of the social infrastructure, hospitals, schools, and residential buildings in emerging economies is promoting the concrete surface retarders market growth. With the rapid economic growth, the construction industry in the Middle East & Africa and South America is expanding, thereby creating growth opportunities for manufacturers in these regions.

The global concrete surface retarders market can be segmented based on raw material, type, application, and region. In terms of raw material, the global concrete surface retarders market can be categorized into organic agents and inorganic agents. Based on type, the concrete surface retarders market can be classified into water-based and solvent-based. Water-based segment is expected to dominate the market as these retarders are eco-friendly, odorless, and non-hazardous. In terms of application, the global concrete surface retarders market can be divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. Commercial segment is projected to grow at higher rate owing to rapid industrialization, and rising investments for private and public infrastructure.