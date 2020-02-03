Concrete Superplasticizer Market: Analyzes the status, share, growth rate, future trends 2025

This report studies the global Concrete Superplasticizer market status and forecast, categorizes the global Concrete Superplasticizer market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Superplasticizers, also known as high range water reducers, are chemical admixtures used where well-dispersed particle suspension is required. Concrete superplasticizer is used to concrete or mortar.

Furthermore, developed construction markets such as the UK, the US, Germany, and Canada are also concentrating on improving the quality of the prevailing public infrastructure which raises the demand for concrete, in turn, fueling the growth of the market.

The global Concrete Superplasticizer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BASF

Arkema

Kao Corporation

Sika

W.R. Grace

Clariant

Evonik Industries

CEMEX

Enaspol

Lafarge

Euclid Chemical

Rhein-Chemotechnik

Rutgers Group

Hangzhou Lans Concrete Admixture

Shandong Wanshan Chemical

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

