Concrete Sealer Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2018-2028

Concrete Sealer Market Insights

The concrete sealer market is foreseen to witness a healthy growth with the advent of new innovations catering to diverse needs of end users. With the rising demand for bio-based materials for curtailing greenhouse gas emissions, bio-based concrete sealer is gaining considerable grounds and being emphasized by key manufacturers of concrete sealer market to tap into new customer segments. Moreover, extensive research and development activities for formulating next-generation concrete sealer with high efficacy is likely to give the much-needed fillip to the growth of concrete sealer market. The demand for such variants with durability attributes is increasing amid end users for the shelf-life enhancement of surfaces.

A wave of technological advancements is identified to be a pervasive trend impacting the dynamics of concrete sealer market. In response to this trend, manufacturers are launching new products with latest features, thereby diversifying the landscape of concrete sealer market. For instance- KreteTek Industries, a leading manufacturer of specialty construction materials, introduced a product named ‘Ghostshield Siloxa-Tek 8500’, a high-quality concrete sealer which utilizes eco- friendly solutions that benefit from advances in the molecular nanotechnology. Moreover, reduction of manufacturing cost of concrete sealer persists to be a major area of concern of the industry stakeholders. However, lack of awareness pertaining to benefits of concrete sealer is foreseen to limit the growth of concrete sealer market in the foreseeable future.

Global Concrete Sealer Market: Definition and Introduction

High durability withstanding variable climatic conditions in interior and exterior areas is the pivotal requirement during the construction of residential and commercial buildings. Another requisite which is sought by the builders is to protect the aesthetics applied on the external surfaces of concrete structures. A number of solutions have been created to make durable concrete as well as safeguarding its aesthetics. To e.g. decorative concrete requires proper curing and sealing. Of the variety of additive chemicals in concrete, the Concrete sealers have been said to offer a high degree of protection and sustaining the integrity of the concrete structure. Concrete Sealers also enhance the color and appeal of floorings. The use of concrete sealers in residential and commercial projects are has increased considerably in present scenario owing to the desirable characteristics offered. The key trait associated with Concrete sealers is that they block the penetration of dirt, oil, grease, chemicals and strains thus making it easier to clean and maintain concrete. Primarily, concrete sealer are classified into two types: penetrating sealers and film forming sealers. Other types of concrete sealers include wax-based sealers, oil-based sealers, acrylic sealers, urethane sealers, silicon sealers and epoxy sealers, among others. Commonly, concrete sealers are used to protect concrete from the damaging effects of water, salt, etc. Also, concrete sealers can enhance the color of the flooring and add an attractive shine to the concrete.

The exceptional properties of concrete sealers include UV stability, abrasion resistance, affordability and longevity, among others. In terms of performance, concrete sealers are durable, weather resistant and require minimum maintenance. Concrete sealers find a wide range of applications across various sectors, including industrial, commercial and residential constructions.

Global Concrete Sealer Market: Dynamic

The governments of major economies are focusing on the development of commercial facilities and strengthening their civic infrastructure base in the next five years. This is expected to imbibe a high degree of concrete and related chemicals, which in turn, will drive the global concrete sealer market in the forecast period. Also, construction of private establishments, expanding transport infrastructure, institutes, roadways, etc. will create attractive opportunities for the growth of concrete sealer market during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in public private investments, hotels & tourism industry coupled with government infrastructure projects, such as National infrastructure program 2014-2018, will further push the growth of the concrete sealer market at a global level during the forecast period.

However, strict regulations and VOC laws changes will hamper the growth of the concrete sealer market on a global level throughout the forecast period. Construction projects must follow a balance between cost and quality. A small change in either quality or cost can negatively impact the global concrete sealer market.

Global Concrete Sealer Material Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global concrete sealer market can be segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Japan. Expanding construction market and upcoming construction projects in Western Europe will create opportunities for the players operating in the global concrete sealer market. Developed markets, such as North America, will witness growing demand for innovative constructions, which will drive the demand in the global concrete sealer market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, emerging markets, such as China, India and South East & Pacific, are rapidly growing markets and will witness rapid growth in the global concrete sealer market during the forecast period.

Key Players

Examples of some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global concrete sealer market are:

Bonstone Materials Corporation.

LARSEN Building Products

Cement Concrete & Aggregates Australia

The Euclid Chemical Company

Ready Mixed Concrete Association of Ontario

Rust-Oleum

Solomon Colors

Proflex Products Inc.

Weatherprime

Flowcrete Americas

Dryvit Systems, Inc.

United Gilsonite Laboratories

EPMAR Corporation

XYPEX

