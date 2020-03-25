Concrete Reinforcing Fiber Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2018–2028

Concrete Reinforcing Fiber Market Insights

Concrete reinforcing fiber sales are being positively influenced by stringency in environmental regulations. The evolution of environment regulations has forced various end-use industries to alter their modes of production, and include more of fiber based reinforcements. Future sales of concrete reinforcing fibers are likely to be driven by environmental concerns.

Concrete reinforcing fiber manufacturers are aware of the emerging opportunities in the market and are expanding capacity expansion to meet future demand. Sikaâs focus on producing high-performance concrete reinforcing fibers at its facility in Germany, is in sync with the expectation of heightened demand for concrete reinforcing fiber.

Demand for steel and synthetic fibers

Get Free Exclusive Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2385

in concrete applications is growing at a brisk pace, with global volumes estimated at CHF 800 million. Demand has been especially spectacular for synthetic fibers.

Concrete reinforcing fiber sales are being positively influenced by macroeconomic factors including growing focus on infrastructure development, especially in developing countries. The growing investments in construction and infrastructure development in China and India have led to a surge in demand for construction materials, and concrete reinforcing fibers are likely to gain ground on account of these factors.

Expenditure on construction in China is likely to grow at high single-digit rates in 2019. This is likely to create substantial demand for construction materials in the country. Growing population, increasing urbanization, and household growth in the country are among the key factors that are likely to fuel demand for concrete reinforcing fiber in China.

Demand for concrete reinforcing fibers is likely to remain concentrated in the residential building construction, which accounts for one-third of all construction in China. The government investment in creating affordable housing for low-income families is also likely to provide the much-needed impetus to concrete reinforcing fiber market in China during the assessment period.

Infrastructure spending on non-residential projects is also likely to provide an impetus to growth of concrete reinforcing fiber market in China. Spending on nonresidential buildings will remain higher than residential spending, and this will create new avenues of growth for manufacturers.

The prospects of concrete reinforcing fiber market are also likely to be influenced by the growing focus on infrastructure development in India. The Indian government has earmarked nearly US$ 1 trillion for infrastructure investment. The Smart Cities project of the Indian government is also likely to provide an impetus to demand for construction equipment in the country.

Recovery in US Housing to Augur well for Concrete Reinforcing Fiber Market

The demand for concrete reinforcing fiber in the US is likely to grow steadily as the housing market witnesses an improvement. The US housing market is directly linked to the health of the economy, and with key indicators, such as high employment and lower taxes creating favorable solutions. These factors are likely to stimulate the US housing market, which in turn, is likely to create momentum in the construction equipment landscape.

Ask For Customized Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2385

Demand for concrete reinforcing fibers is also likely to improve in Europe on account of steady growth in Netherlands, Germany, and Austria. The high consumer spending, coupled with Eurozone recovery is also likely to provide an impetus to growth. The structural reforms to improve the economy are also likely to provide an impetus to demand for construction equipment in in Europe. These macro factors are also likely to provide an impetus to growth of the market over the forecast period.

The research study on concrete reinforcing fiber market offers detailed analysis and insights on the basis of key segments and regions. The research study provides information and analysis on the basis of North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Europe, and MEA.

Concrete Reinforcing Fiber Market: Competition Benchmarking

According to the research study on concrete reinforcing fiber market, the key players are Fibercon International Inc (U.S.), Sika AG (Switzerland), ABC Polymer Industries LLC (U.S.), Bekaert (Belgium), FORTA Corporation (U.S.), Nycon Corporation (U.S.), CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), Owens Corning (U.S.), The Euclid Chemical Company (U.S), W.R. Grace & Co.(U.S.) , Propex Global (U.S.)

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2385/S

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics



Market Size



Market Segments



Demand & Supply Trends



Current Issues and Challenges



Companies and Competitor Landscape



Value Chain



Technology



Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)



Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)



Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)



Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)



Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)



Japan



Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)



Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market



Transformations in the market dynamics



Detailed segmentation of the target market



Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume



Latest industry developments and trends



Competition landscape



Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made



Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis



Unbiased analysis on performance of the market



Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness



Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.factmr.com/report/2385/concrete-reinforcing-fiber-market

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.factmr.com/