Concrete Pipe Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Concrete pipe is making concrete or reinforced concrete pipe. For conveying water, oil, gas and other fluids.
As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties. Due to the government’ policy and the current demand for Concrete Pipe product is relatively stable in the mature market, such as Europe and North America. China demand for Concrete Pipe products will rise rapidly in the future, because of industrial development and economy growth.
In 2014, the global production of the Concrete Pipe reaches over 72459 K Meters; and we expect that the production of the Concrete Pipe in 2020 will reach about 82485 K Meters.
Concrete Pipe are mainly produced by US, China and other countries, and the main manufacturers are
China and USA are major consumption regions in Concrete Pipe market. Sales of China account for 40.94 percent in 2014.
Although sales of Concrete Pipe brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Concrete Pipe field hastily.
Global Concrete Pipe market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Concrete Pipe.
This report researches the worldwide Concrete Pipe market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Concrete Pipe breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Amiantit
oka
PowerLine
HanjianHeshan
Guotong
Julong
Sanyou
Yanshui
Longquan
Qinglong
IHP
CONCRETE UDYOG
OT
Concrete Pipe Breakdown Data by Type
prestressed concrete cylinder pipe
prestressed reinforced concrete pipe
reinforced concrete pipe
Concrete Pipe Breakdown Data by Application
urban sewerage system
water resources system
Concrete Pipe Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Concrete Pipe Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Concrete Pipe Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Concrete Pipe Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Concrete Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 prestressed concrete cylinder pipe
1.4.3 prestressed reinforced concrete pipe
1.4.4 reinforced concrete pipe
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Concrete Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 urban sewerage system
1.5.3 water resources system
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………….
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Amiantit
8.1.1 Amiantit Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Concrete Pipe
8.1.4 Concrete Pipe Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 oka
8.2.1 oka Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Concrete Pipe
8.2.4 Concrete Pipe Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 PowerLine
8.3.1 PowerLine Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Concrete Pipe
8.3.4 Concrete Pipe Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 HanjianHeshan
8.4.1 HanjianHeshan Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Concrete Pipe
8.4.4 Concrete Pipe Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Guotong
8.5.1 Guotong Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Concrete Pipe
8.5.4 Concrete Pipe Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Julong
8.6.1 Julong Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Concrete Pipe
8.6.4 Concrete Pipe Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Sanyou
8.7.1 Sanyou Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Concrete Pipe
8.7.4 Concrete Pipe Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Yanshui
8.8.1 Yanshui Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Concrete Pipe
8.8.4 Concrete Pipe Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
Continued…..
