Concrete Pipe Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Concrete pipe is making concrete or reinforced concrete pipe. For conveying water, oil, gas and other fluids.

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties. Due to the government’ policy and the current demand for Concrete Pipe product is relatively stable in the mature market, such as Europe and North America. China demand for Concrete Pipe products will rise rapidly in the future, because of industrial development and economy growth.

In 2014, the global production of the Concrete Pipe reaches over 72459 K Meters; and we expect that the production of the Concrete Pipe in 2020 will reach about 82485 K Meters.

Concrete Pipe are mainly produced by US, China and other countries, and the main manufacturers are

China and USA are major consumption regions in Concrete Pipe market. Sales of China account for 40.94 percent in 2014.

Although sales of Concrete Pipe brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Concrete Pipe field hastily.

Global Concrete Pipe market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Concrete Pipe.

This report researches the worldwide Concrete Pipe market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Concrete Pipe breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Amiantit

oka

PowerLine

HanjianHeshan

Guotong

Julong

Sanyou

Yanshui

Longquan

Qinglong

IHP

CONCRETE UDYOG

OT

Concrete Pipe Breakdown Data by Type

prestressed concrete cylinder pipe

prestressed reinforced concrete pipe

reinforced concrete pipe

Concrete Pipe Breakdown Data by Application

urban sewerage system

water resources system

Concrete Pipe Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Concrete Pipe Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

