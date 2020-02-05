Concrete Floor Coatings Market Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2020

The demand for concrete floor coatings is primarily led by growing awareness about floor coatings and increasing construction activities across the globe. North America dominates the global market for concrete floor coatings. This report by Transparency Market Research analyzes, estimates and forecasts the demand for concrete floor coatings on a global and regional level for a six-year period from 2014 to 2020 in terms of volume and revenue. The study also provides information on restraints, drivers and opportunities along with the impact on the overall market for the forecast period. The report segments the market based on application and region and offers estimates and forecast of the concrete floor coatings market for each segment.

The study analyzes the product value chain, beginning with feed stock material up to end-use. Additionally, it evaluates the market based on Porter’s five forces model, which analyzes the degree of competition in the market by considering factors such as the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, and threat from substitute products and new entrants. The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the concrete floor coatings market, including market share analysis of companies and profiles of key market participants.

Inflation is not a part of pricing in the report. Prices of concrete floor coatings vary across each region. Considering that different end-users use different types of products, pricing for each application varies according to regions while estimating and forecasting market revenue on the global basis. The regional average price has been considered while breaking down the market by end-application in each region. The market size of the global concrete floor coatings market has been presented in terms of both volume as well as revenue. Market volumes are provided in kilo tons, while market revenue is in USD million.

