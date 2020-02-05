Concrete Block And Brick Manufacturing Market Will Register A Cagr Of About 3.8% Between 2017 And 2027.

Global Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market: Snapshot

The global concrete block and brick manufacturing market is gaining from the booming construction sector worldwide. Rapid urbanization leading to the demand for new housing units in developing countries is stoking demand for concrete blocks and bricks. For instance, Brazil is a key domestic market in Latin America in terms of manufacturing volume of concrete blocks and bricks. Concrete blocks are preferred in the construction of walls as they are less susceptible to damage and provide insulation as well. Apart from this, foreign direct investments in manufacturing and construction sectors in several countries of Asia Pacific have led to significant expansion of the concrete block and brick manufacturing market in recent years.

The emergence of eco-friendly building materials has been another significant factor acting in favor of this market predominantly in developed regions. Countries in North America and Europe are increasingly shifting towards sustainable construction with the introduction of green building materials. Eco-friendly building materials such as autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) are obtained from non-toxic ingredients and industrial waste that do not leave fumes, unlike synthetic building materials.

A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) projects the global concrete block and brick manufacturing market to expand at a moderate 3.8% CAGR for the forecast period 2017-2027. At this pace, the market evaluated at 1,837.48 billion units in 2016 will become 2769.24 billion units by 2027 end.

Eco-friendly Characteristics to Make AAC Block Product Segment Attractive

On the basis of product type, the global concrete block and brick manufacturing market is bifurcated into concrete block, brick, and AAC block. Of them, the brick segment held the leading share of the market in 2016. Expanding at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period, the brick product segment is anticipated to dominate over the forecast period.

Clay type, sand lime, and fly ash clay are the most common type of bricks used in the construction sector. Clay bricks are mostly used in construction projects. The production of bricks employs a chemical process to mix the raw materials. Following this, the mixture is then molded under pressure to form brick. For instance, clay bricks are manufactured by pressing the mixture of raw materials in mold, and are dried followed by frying or baking in kiln. Fly ash clay bricks are made with clay and fly ash, wherein the mixture of raw materials is heated up to10000C.

On the other hand, AAC block are the approved eco-friendly bricks that offer incredible construction quality at relatively low cost. AAC blocks are witnessing increasing demand due to their attributes of light weight, flexibility, and durability. The AAC block product segment is anticipated to rise at a significant CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2027.

Rising Housing Needs Makes Asia Pacific Leader

In terms of geography, the key segments of the concrete block and brick manufacturing market include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Vis-à-vis volume, Asia Pacific held the leading more than 80% market share in 2016; going forward, the region is likely to remain dominant over the forecast period. Rising population and growth of the construction industry are key factors driving the Asia Pacific concrete block and brick manufacturing market.