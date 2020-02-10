Concrete & Asphalt Cleaners Market Development Trends, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis | 2026

Increase in infrastructure development and ongoing construction activities have played a pivotal role in development of society. Basic infrastructure needs are met in nearly every country in the world. In addition to the new infrastructure development and construction projects, maintenance of old infrastructure is also of utmost importance for continuous and sustainable development for any country. The most common constituent for any infrastructure or construction project is concrete which is almost base for any construction activity. Asphalt is also an important part of any infrastructure project and is used extensively in road construction, roofing, water proofing, footways, and pedestrian ways.

Concrete & Asphalt Cleaners Market: Drivers & Restraints

The concrete & asphalt cleaners are cleaning chemicals used to remove specific stains from concrete and asphalt surfaces. Removal of stains of oil and greases from drive-through, parking lots, and other concrete surfaces is a common application of concrete cleaners. Removal of oil and grease stains and rust stains, cleaning graffiti from concrete surfaces are some common applications of concrete & asphalt cleaners. The removal process comprises of wetting the stain with water, applying cleaner and allowing it to sit for some time, before washing it off. Some rigid stains require scrubbing with a brush. Additionally, hot water can be used to with an alkaline degreaser to remove oil and grease stains from concrete and asphalt surfaces.

Concrete & Asphalt Cleaners Market: Key Segments

Based on product type, the global concrete & asphalt cleaners market can be segmented into ph-neutral cleaners, acidic cleaners, alkaline cleaners, enzymatic/bacterial cleaners, and specialty cleaners. The ph-neutral cleaners are mild cleaners. These are majorly used for interior sealed asphalt and concrete surfaces and can be used to clean unsealed exterior surfaces if no major stains are there. Acidic cleaners are used majorly for stains for acid-soluble solutions. These are used for cleaning efflorescence stain on concrete surfaces. Alkaline cleaners are used to remove and clean grease, oil, or any hydrocarbon stains on asphalt and concrete surfaces. High alkalinity of alkaline cleaners enables them to emulsify oil concentration on the surface thereby removing the stain from the surface. Alkaline cleaners are also used as neutralizing agents after acid cleaning of surfaces. The enzymatic/bacterial cleaners use active enzymes or genetically engineered bacteria for cleaning protein-based, hydrogen-based, or starch-based stains from surfaces. Specialty cleaners use specific type of cleaners designed for specific type of stains or contaminations.

Concrete & Asphalt Cleaners Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global concrete & asphalt cleaners market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to dominate the global concrete & asphalt cleaners market during the forecast period owing to large number of aging infrastructure in the region, especially in the U.S. The region is expected to maintain concrete & asphalt cleaners market’s dominance during the forecast period. Europe region is anticipated to follow the lead of North America in terms of concrete & asphalt cleaners market share. However, the concrete & asphalt cleaners market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period, primarily due to the rise in investments in infrastructure and construction activities, especially in developing countries such as China and India.

Concrete & Asphalt Cleaners Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global concrete & asphalt cleaners market include Accepta Limited, SAKRETE, A-One Chemicals and Equipment, Inc., Ankem, Sunshine Makers, Inc., ASTEC Corp., and The QUIKRETE Companies.