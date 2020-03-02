Concrete and Cement Dissolver Market : Challenges and Opportunities Reviewed in a New Study

Concrete and Cement Dissolver Market Introduction

A concrete and cement dissolver is an alternative solution for the use of hazardous or toxic acids used for cement or concrete removal. Concrete and cement dissolvers eliminate the need for scrapping, hammering and acid washing equipment, tools and surfaces. A concrete and cement dissolver is safe to use indoors and outdoors. In some cases, they may also be used without respirators as well as protective clothing. Concrete and cement dissolvers are noncorrosive, which prevents them from damaging tools and equipment. During the dissolving process, the concrete and cement dissolver does not affect the surface paint and finish of the substrate area. Concrete and cement dissolvers are applicable on a range of substrates, such as wood, plastic, metal, glass and rubber surfaces. A concrete and cement dissolver can be easily applied with help of a spray foamer, standard pump sprayer or brush.

A concrete and cement dissolver is an excellent alternative source for harmful acids, such as muriatic acid, sulphuric acid, hydrochloric acid and phosphoric acid. Concrete and cement dissolvers convert the positively charged ions into negatively charged ions which dissolve the concrete into a mud-like substance which is washed away with the help of pressurized water source. Thus, a concrete and cement dissolver dissolves the hardened cement or concrete, which can be easily cleaned with the help of a hose or pressure water source. It can be said that concrete and cement dissolvers act chemically rather than mechanically. Thus, these dissolvers can be used to remove hardened or cured mortar, cement and concrete. Concrete and cement dissolvers are non-toxic, biodegradable and environmentally green liquids. Concrete and cement dissolvers release no fumes and use non VOC-based compound. Concrete and cement dissolvers can also be easily neutralized and diluted with the help of water. Additionally, Concrete and cement dissolvers can be designed keeping in mind the safety of labor or operator.

Concrete and Cement Dissolver Market: Dynamics

Constant growth in population and urbanization has led to increase in the growth of construction industry. Growth in construction industry and demand for developed infrastructure is in turn leading to a substantial increase in the use of construction materials, including cement and concrete. This increasing use of concrete and cement is thus helping in increasing the consumptions of concrete and cement dissolvers. Substantial growth in the construction industry has been witnessed and the use of construction materials has boosted the growth of concrete and cement dissolvers. It is expected that there will be continuous growth in infrastructure and construction industry, which essentially means that the usage of concrete and cement dissolvers will continue to grow. As concrete and cement dissolvers are biodegradable, non-flammable, non-toxic and environmentally green liquid, the product is gaining traction in use by the target consumer. Therefore, the above said factors have been instrumental in driving the concrete and cement dissolver market in the current scenario which is expected to witness sustained growth during the forecast period. In terms of opportunities, the usage of concrete and cement dissolvers can also be found in automotive industry for washing and cleaning of commercial vehicles as well as off-road vehicles. Establishment of supplier and retail distribution network at global and regional levels is also being pursued by manufacturers for strengthening their footprint in the target markets. Concrete and cement dissolvers fail to act the wet surface and hence, the use of the concrete and cement dissolvers is being questioned in areas of high rainfall. Also, despite all these positives, there is lack of awareness about concrete and cement dissolvers in the market. That apart, high cost traditional acids are still being preferred. These factors may restrain the growth of the Concrete and cement dissolvers market.

Concrete and Cement Dissolver Market: Regional Outlook

Demand from construction and other commercial applications in countries, such as India and China, will create positive conditions for the growth of the concrete and cement dissolvers. North America and the European region are mainly focused on infrastructural development and thus, countries in these regions could be potential markets for Concrete and cement dissolvers. Latin America and Japan are expected to witness moderate growth in the concrete and cement dissolver market whereas Middle East will be a potential growth market for Concrete and cement dissolvers during the forecast period.

Concrete and Cement Dissolver Market: Market Participants

Some of the global participants in the Concrete and Cement Dissolver Market are:

Jamson Laboratories, Inc./Power Kleen Corporation

KPM Industries Ltd

Sakrete

Cemix Products Ltd

Chemtools

Winnzer Corporation

NewLook International

West India Chemicals

