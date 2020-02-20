Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Cement is used as a binding material in construction. Concrete admixtures are ingredients that are added to the concrete before or during blending for high workability, high strength, durability, watertight, wear resistant, and high finish. Various types of admixtures used in concrete are fly ash, silica fume, rice husk ash, superplasticizers, normal plasticizers, waterproofing agents, air-entraining agents, water-reducing agents, retarding agents, hydration-control agents, accelerating agents, anti-corrosion agents, coloring agents, and others.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Residential complexes and buildings are in high demand in response to the perennial urbanization globally. Construction firms initiate comparatively larger number of residential projects with high-grade construction materials to provide improved structural integrity and sustainability. Residential segment is the most lucrative market in the concrete admixtures construction chemicals market and is expected, to grow at the significant CAGR during the forecast period. Infrastructure segment is the second accretive market in global concrete admixtures construction chemical market.

Get Free sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3554517-global-concrete-admixtures-construction-chemical-market-2018-by

The worldwide market for Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 17300 million US$ in 2023, from 12400 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF SE

Arkema SA

Ashland Inc.

Fosroc International Limited

Mapie S.p.A

Pidilite Industries

RPM International Inc.

Sika AG

The Dow Chemical Company

W.R. Grace & Company

CEMEX

Conmix Ltd.

CICO Technologies Ltd.

Chryso S.A.S

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mineral Admixtures

Chemical Admixtures

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Repair Structures

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3554517-global-concrete-admixtures-construction-chemical-market-2018-by

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Mineral Admixtures

1.2.2 Chemical Admixtures

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Infrastructure

1.3.4 Repair Structures

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 BASF SE

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 BASF SE Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Arkema SA

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Arkema SA Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Ashland Inc.

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Ashland Inc. Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Fosroc International Limited

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Fosroc International Limited Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Mapie S.p.A

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Mapie S.p.A Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Pidilite Industries

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Pidilite Industries Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED