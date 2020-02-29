Fact.MR has actively published a new research study titled “Concentrated Tomatoes Market – Skin Health Benefits Escalating Demand during 2018 to 2028 | Key Players are The Kraft Heinz Co., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Ingomar Packing Company, etc.” to its broad online database. This assessment works to discourse the major trends, opportunities and drivers motivating the concentrated tomatoes market during the period from 2018-2028. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants. As per research findings, the global concentrated tomatoes market is expected to showcase impressive growth in CAGR during the period until 2028.

Appeal for a Free Sample Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=843

Concentrated tomatoes are produced by extracting the liquid from ripe tomatoes and have a rich flavor with a red hue. Concentrated tomatoes contain increased amounts of nutrients such as lycopene, magnesium, vitamins, potassium, and other useful antioxidants, and are used to enhance health of the eyes, heart, brain, bones, as well as skin. Low in calories and zero on cholesterol makes concentrated tomatoes safe for human consumption. These attributes of concentrated tomatoes have led to an increased adoption in various applications in the food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics and personal care industries. Of these industries, demand in the cosmetics and personal care sector is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2018 – 2028.

Tomatoes are used to fight various skin problems, owing to their natural antioxidant properties. Tomatoes and tomato paste are becoming an integral part of the skin care regimen among consumers and the concentrated form of tomatoes is expected to be consumed more in the coming years, owing to the easy availability and ease of use of concentrated tomatoes. Lycopene is one of the key ingredients present in concentrated tomatoes that helps prevent the onset of certain types of cancers owing to its rich antioxidant properties.

Close to 85% of lycopene in Western food comes from tomatoes – more specifically in tomato paste – and this means increased leverage on concentrated tomatoes. Consumption of lycopene through concentrated tomatoes has been found to increase the resistance of the skin to various diseases. Lycopene is also effective in protecting the skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun. The increased benefits of concentrated tomatoes in skin health is leading to a surge in demand among the global population.

For Additional Insights Click to Access Complete Report – https://www.factmr.com/report/843/concentrated-tomatoes-market

Lycopene – a vital antioxidant present in concentrated tomatoes – is believed to improve cardiovascular health by improving flow-mediated dilation, which is a measure of the ability of blood vessels to relax and function. Consuming concentrated tomatoes can help in keeping the heart healthy and reduce instances of heart diseases. This is anticipated to boost the demand and consumption of concentrated tomatoes during the forecast period.

The demand for concentrated tomatoes is expected to increase significantly in the coming years, owing to the inherent cancer fighting properties of tomato concentrate. Concentrated tomatoes are specifically used to treat cases of prostate cancer and this has boosted the adoption of concentrated forms of tomatoes significantly. Concentrated tomatoes contain phytochemicals – vital compounds that reduce the chances of prostate cancer growth and also help in killing the cancerous cells. Processing increases the nutritional value of tomatoes and enhances the content of lycopene, which can then be easily absorbed in the human body. This triggers the antioxidant activity, thereby decreasing the risk of cancer. Increased use of concentrated tomatoes as an effective treatment option for prostate cancer is pushing the growth of the concentrated tomatoes market.

An increasing number of diseases and various health concerns brought about by poor lifestyle, stress, pollution, and other factors are pushing people to move to more healthy food ingredients in their day-to-day consumption. This shift towards health consciousness is acting in favor of the concentrated tomatoes market, pushing consumption and sales in the worldwide market. Application of concentrated tomatoes in food and beverages has witnessed a spur in the recent years. Concentrated tomatoes can be blended with juices and soups and can also be mixed in breakfast smoothies; this trend is fast gaining traction among people.

For Any Query or Concern, Access this Link – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=843

About FactMr

FactMR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/