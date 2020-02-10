Concentrated Solar Power Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018 – 2023

Concentrated Solar Power Market (CSP Market) is a technology which generates electricity by using mirrors/lenses to capture large amount of sunlight energy and concentrate on small area. Increasing electricity demand is the major problem due to rise in population. To meet the demand of electricity government has taken some initiative towards generating power using renewable energy source such as Concentrated Solar power. There was lack of energy storage system in solar panel electricity generation technology whereas CSP is consist of thermal storage and steam turbine which can supply uninterrupted electricity. Some of the factors that propel the growth of this market are rise in demand for electricity, backup and storage ability, renewable source of electricity and government initiatives towards reduction in pollution.

High capital cost is the major concern for this market. Concentrated Solar Power involves some expensive components such as solar mirrors, turbine and thermal storage which need high initial cost for setup. One of the restraining factor is intensive land and water requirement for the project. Growing scope for renewable energy, depletion of fossil fuels are expected to boost this market in future. There are various awareness programmes created by government for the adoption of clean energy which is going to be prime driver for future.

Geographically market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Due to government regulation in European region regarding carbon emissions, clean energy is preferred in the region resulting a number of energy companies have entered the CSP market. Government initiatives and subsidies in all the geographies are attracting the manufacturer and energy suppliers. Due to the population growth the energy demand in APAC region is continuously growing therefore APAC is considered as most opportunity market for the CSP. China and India are focused on renewable energy and installed a huge capacity in the region in recent years.

The prominent players in global Concentrated Solar Power are Abengoa Solar, Acciona Energy, Areva Solar, Bright Source Energy Inc., Cobra Energia, Esolar Inc., Glasspoint Solar, Novatec Solar. The report includes detailed market overview, Key findings, analyst insights, market determinants, market segmentation.

Research Methodology

The market study of Concentrated Solar market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic Public Databases such as the EIA, OECD and others

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalogue.

The Report is intended for Concentrated Solar Power installer, Component manufacturer, Investing companies, Government Organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers, initial norms and vehicle segment. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis, Porter five analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation:

Global Concentrated Solar Power market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global Concentrated Solar Power Market Research and Analysis, By Technology

2. Global Concentrated Solar Power Market Research and Analysis, By Application

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global Concentrated Solar Power

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the

• Global Concentrated Solar Power Market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Concentrated Solar Power

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

