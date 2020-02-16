Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) : Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2019 To 2025

Summary

Global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Abengoa

BrightSource Energy

Areva

Acciona

ESolar

SolarReserve

Wilson Solarpower

Novatec

Shams Power

ACWA

SUPCON

Thai Solar Energy

Sunhome

Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage refers to a kind of thermal energy storage method, which is widely used in the CSP system.Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) (also called concentrating solar power, concentrated solar thermal, and CSP) systems generate solar power by using mirrors or lenses to concentrate a large area of sunlight, or solar thermal energy, onto a small area. Electricity is generated when the concentrated light is converted to heat, which drives a heat engine (usually a steam turbine) connected to an electrical power generator or powers a thermochemical reaction.

Market Segment as follows:

By Type

Parabolic Trough Systems

Power Tower Systems

Dish/Engine Systems

Others

By Application

Generate Electricity

Industrial Heating

Others

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and India market overview;

Section 2:

Global and India Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

India export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Overview

6 Key Manufacturers

