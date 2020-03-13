Computerized Maintenance Management Systems Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2017 – 2027

The maintenance of data is very important to any organization. Earlier, every maintenance data was stored on pen and paper which was a tedious and time-consuming process. With the evolution of technology, computerized maintenance management systems came into existence. These systems are also known as Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and are a software that helps the maintenance team of organizations to schedule and track the maintenance task and keep a record of all the past and future tasks. Today, as the number of organizations is growing, the requirement to maintain the computer’s database of maintenance operations is increasing.

The computerized maintenance management systems are majorly used in a manufacturing or service provider firm. These systems assist the maintenance personnel to check how many times a system has broken for a particular fault in past, extending the life cycle of a particular equipment and organizing maintenance workflows.

Computerized Maintenance Management Systems: Drivers and Restraints

Factors like an efficient accomplishment of maintenance practices, time-saving services, and low cost are majorly driving the market of computerized maintenance management system. Also, facilities provided by computerized maintenance management systems like scheduling tasks, tracking work orders, external work requests, managing inventory and audit, and certification are elevating the market.

The factors restraining the growth of computerized maintenance management systems are the lack of trained professionals and poor upgrade capability.

Increasing adoption of predictive maintenance and cloud are trending in the computerized maintenance management systems market.

Computerized Maintenance Management Systems: Segmentation

Segmentation based on applications in Computerized Maintenance Management Systems Market:

Tracking of work orders

Scheduling of routine maintenance activities

Monitoring

Control maintenance

Segmentation based on deployment type in Computerized Maintenance Management Systems Market:

On-premise

Web based

Cloud based

Computerized Maintenance Management Systems: Competitive Landscape

The Key players in the market are MicroMain Corporation, IBM Corporation, Parafernalia, Ltd., ServiceChannel, Inc., Infor, Inc., eMaint Enterprises, LLC, NexGen Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Mapcon Technologies, Inc. and mPulse Mobile Inc.