Computer Vision Market : Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2023

Overview:

Computer Vision is a field of Artificial Intelligence and Computer Science that provides computers a visual understanding of the globe. Computer vision is primarily concerned with the theory and technology for structuring the artificial systems that contain the important information from images or multi-dimensional data. Computer vision is primarily being concerned with the automatic extraction, analysis and understanding of meaningful data from a single image or a sequence of images. It involves the development of a theoretical and algorithmic basis to achieve automatic visual understanding.

Get Sample Request Here: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10084825

computer vision technology is primarily being adopted across the globe, highly depends on the application. Applications like machine vision and gaming, security and surveillance, and others. In which some are leading in the market, whereas some are just emerging. The value provided by applications, coupled with innovation in business models, will dictate the growth of the market over the next 10 years. Marketing buzz from large companies will also play a large part in adopting technologies like virtual reality (VR).

The market is gaining momentum across various application areas, which further enhance the market. In addition, the device manufacturers, semiconductor and component companies, and software developers have all made significant investments in technology development. Many companies have demonstrated various prototypes, and a very few have moved into full production mode. Meanwhile, consumer awareness and enthusiasm for computer vision-based applications continues to grow.

Market Analysis:

According to Infoholic Research, the Computer Vision Market is expected to reach 9.62 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 31.60% during the forecast period. The rapid development of technology, declining chip prices, and with the growing connectivity are major factors, for propelling computer vision technologies. The market is being considered to be a horizontal market, as the applications are widespread across different application segments. Each vertical market has its own drivers and challenges, as well as its own market ecosystem and business models.

Furthermore, America region is experiencing significant growth due to the developed infrastructure in the region boosting the computer vision market, followed by APAC and EMEA during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

The report provides a wide-range evaluation of the market. It provides an in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and supportable projections and assumptions about the market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions based on the vendors portfolio, blogs, whitepapers, and vendors presentations. Thus, the research report serves every side of the market, and is segmented based on regional markets, types, and applications.

Countries and Vertical Analysis:

The report contains an in-depth analysis of the vendor profiles, which include financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategy, and views; and competitive landscape. The key and the prominent vendors are covered in the report includes Mobileye, Mercedes-Benz, Google, Autoliv, Facebook and others. Most of the major players are in the American region. The vendors have been identified based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D.

The counties covered in report are Canada, the US, China, India, Japan, and Germany. Among these Japan, the US, and China are expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period (2017-2023) owing to the increase in the penetration rate of e-commere, connected devices, and increasing the number of data centers.

Competitive Analysis

The report covers and analyzes the Computer Vision market. Various strategies, such as joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, and contracts, have also included accordingly. In addition, as customers are in search for the better solutions, there is expected to be a rising number of partnerships. There is likely to be an increase in the number of mergers, acquistions, and strategic partnership during the forecast period.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: David

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609