Computer Peripherals Market | Size | Forecast (2019-2025) | Analysis

Computer peripherals cover all the computer input, output, and storage devices. They are most often used for personal and office work.

In 2017, demand for computer peripherals across commercial applications contributed significantly to revenue generation. The residential segment is likely to offer attractive market opportunities between 2018 and 2025 for players operating in the global market.

In 2017, North America was a prominent region of the computer peripherals market in terms of revenue and peripherals installed base. The adoption of computer peripherals across various industries in the region has been significant. Continuous demand for peripherals across countries such as Canada and the U.S. is projected to boost the market in the region.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Apple

Canon

Dell

Seiko Epson

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Hitachi

IBM

Intel

Logitech

Microsoft

NEC

Ricoh

Samsung Electronics

Toshiba

Segment by Type

Input Devices

Output Devices

Storage Devices

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?

What are the substitutes of products offered in the global Computer Peripherals?

What are the growth driving factors of the global Computer Peripherals?

Which are the high-growth segments of the global Computer Peripherals?

What are the upcoming industry trends?

Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global Computer Peripherals?

