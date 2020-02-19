Computer On Module (COM) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Computer On Module (COM) Industry

Description

The Computer on Module (CoM), which is sometimes referred to as a System on Module, is an alternative to single board computers for embedded systems offering a more flexible and contoured solution. It is designed to plug into a carrier, or base board, and is generally a small processor module with a CPU and standard I/O capability. The complex effort associated with designing a CPU subsystem is avoided by using CoM functionality and a custom base board.

The global Computer On Module (COM) market will reach Volume Million USD in 2018 and CAGR xx% 2011-2017. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Computer On Module (COM) by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

ADLink

Congatec

Portwell

MSC Technologies (Avnet)

Advantech

Kontron

Eurotech

SECO srl

Technexion

Phytec

Axiomtek

Aaeon

Toradex

EMAC

Avalue Technology

CompuLab

Variscite

Digi International

Olimex Ltd

Shiratech (Aviv Technologies)

Critical Link

iWave Systems Technologies

Calixto Systems

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

ARM Architecture

x86 Architecture

Power Architecture

Other Architecture

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Industrial Automation

Medical

Entertainment

Transportation

Test & Measurement

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Computer On Module (COM) Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Computer On Module (COM)

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

1.2.2 Downstream

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Computer On Module (COM) Market by Type

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 ARM Architecture

3.1.2 x86 Architecture

3.1.3 Power Architecture

3.1.4 Other Architecture

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast

4 Major Companies List

4.1 ADLink (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 Congatec (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 Portwell (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 MSC Technologies (Avnet) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 Advantech (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 Kontron (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 Eurotech (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 SECO srl (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 Technexion (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 Phytec (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11 Axiomtek (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12 Aaeon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13 Toradex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14 EMAC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15 Avalue Technology (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16 CompuLab (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17 Variscite (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18 Digi International (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19 Olimex Ltd (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20 Shiratech (Aviv Technologies) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21 Critical Link (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.22 iWave Systems Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.23 Calixto Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

5.2 Regional Market by Company

6 Market Demand

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Industrial Automation

6.1.2 Demand in Medical

6.1.3 Demand in Entertainment

6.1.4 Demand in Transportation

6.1.5 Demand in Test & Measurement

6.1.6 Demand in Others

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

6.3 Demand Forecast

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Output

7.2 Regional Market

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

7.4 Regional Forecast

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Value Chain

8.3 Marketing Channel

9 Research Conclusion

