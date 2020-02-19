Computer On Module (COM) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Computer On Module (COM) Industry
Description
The Computer on Module (CoM), which is sometimes referred to as a System on Module, is an alternative to single board computers for embedded systems offering a more flexible and contoured solution. It is designed to plug into a carrier, or base board, and is generally a small processor module with a CPU and standard I/O capability. The complex effort associated with designing a CPU subsystem is avoided by using CoM functionality and a custom base board.
The global Computer On Module (COM) market will reach Volume Million USD in 2018 and CAGR xx% 2011-2017. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Computer On Module (COM) by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
ADLink
Congatec
Portwell
MSC Technologies (Avnet)
Advantech
Kontron
Eurotech
SECO srl
Technexion
Phytec
Axiomtek
Aaeon
Toradex
EMAC
Avalue Technology
CompuLab
Variscite
Digi International
Olimex Ltd
Shiratech (Aviv Technologies)
Critical Link
iWave Systems Technologies
Calixto Systems
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
ARM Architecture
x86 Architecture
Power Architecture
Other Architecture
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Industrial Automation
Medical
Entertainment
Transportation
Test & Measurement
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Computer On Module (COM) Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Computer On Module (COM)
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
1.2.2 Downstream
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Computer On Module (COM) Market by Type
3.1 Segment Overview
3.1.1 ARM Architecture
3.1.2 x86 Architecture
3.1.3 Power Architecture
3.1.4 Other Architecture
3.2 Market Size
3.3 Market Forecast
4 Major Companies List
4.1 ADLink (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2 Congatec (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3 Portwell (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4 MSC Technologies (Avnet) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5 Advantech (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6 Kontron (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7 Eurotech (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8 SECO srl (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9 Technexion (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10 Phytec (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11 Axiomtek (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12 Aaeon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13 Toradex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14 EMAC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15 Avalue Technology (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16 CompuLab (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17 Variscite (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18 Digi International (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.19 Olimex Ltd (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.20 Shiratech (Aviv Technologies) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.21 Critical Link (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.22 iWave Systems Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.23 Calixto Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
5.2 Regional Market by Company
6 Market Demand
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Industrial Automation
6.1.2 Demand in Medical
6.1.3 Demand in Entertainment
6.1.4 Demand in Transportation
6.1.5 Demand in Test & Measurement
6.1.6 Demand in Others
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
6.3 Demand Forecast
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Output
7.2 Regional Market
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
7.4 Regional Forecast
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Value Chain
8.3 Marketing Channel
9 Research Conclusion
