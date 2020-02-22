Computer On Module (COM) 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The Computer on Module (CoM), which is sometimes referred to as a System on Module, is an alternative to single board computers for embedded systems offering a more flexible and contoured solution. It is designed to plug into a carrier, or base board, and is generally a small processor module with a CPU and standard I/O capability. The complex effort associated with designing a CPU subsystem is avoided by using CoM functionality and a custom base board.
A Computer on Module (COM) offers a unique approach to product development and the often fully custom electronics typically contained within sophisticated devices. A CoM helps system designers realize a fully customized electronics assembly, complete with custom interfaces and form factor without the effort of a ground-up electronics design.
Scope of the Report:
A SoM is a module that contains a processor with CPU bus accessibility, memory, and standard I/O. It is usually an Off-the-Shelf component. . The module does not have any connectorization and is designed to be plugged into a Carrier Board.
Within the next few years, the majority of CoM are expected to be equipped with ARM architecture CPUs as more and more multicore processors are being introduced nowadays on portable devices. X86 products are still highly competitive and non-replaceable among industries that need better efficiency and accuracy. And it is likely to eliminate Power architecture CoM from the market in a decade unless they are still no safer than the Power architecture CoM.
The worldwide market for Computer On Module (COM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.6% over the next five years, will reach 2810 million US$ in 2024, from 1380 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Computer On Module (COM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Kontron
Congatec
MSC Technologies(Avnet)
Advantech
ADLink
Portwell
Eurotech
SECO srl
Technexion
Phytec
Axiomtek
Aaeon
Toradex
EMAC
Avalue Technology
CompuLab
Variscite
Digi International
Olimex Ltd
Shiratech(Aviv Technologies)
Critical Link, LLC
IWave Systems Technologies
Calixto Systems
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3870706-global-computer-on-module-com-market-2019-by
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
ARM Architecture
X86 Architecture
Power Architecture
Other Architecture
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Industrial Automation
Medical
Entertainment
Transportation
Test & Measurement
Other
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3870706-global-computer-on-module-com-market-2019-by
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Computer On Module (COM) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 ARM Architecture
1.2.2 X86 Architecture
1.2.3 Power Architecture
1.2.4 Other Architecture
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Industrial Automation
1.3.2 Medical
1.3.3 Entertainment
1.3.4 Transportation
1.3.5 Test & Measurement
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Kontron
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Computer On Module (COM) Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Kontron Computer On Module (COM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Congatec
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Computer On Module (COM) Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Congatec Computer On Module (COM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 MSC Technologies(Avnet)
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Computer On Module (COM) Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 MSC Technologies(Avnet) Computer On Module (COM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Advantech
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Computer On Module (COM) Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Advantech Computer On Module (COM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 ADLink
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Computer On Module (COM) Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 ADLink Computer On Module (COM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Portwell
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Computer On Module (COM) Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Portwell Computer On Module (COM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Eurotech
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Computer On Module (COM) Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Eurotech Computer On Module (COM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
Continued…….
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com