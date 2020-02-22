Computer On Module (COM) 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Scope of the Report:

A SoM is a module that contains a processor with CPU bus accessibility, memory, and standard I/O. It is usually an Off-the-Shelf component. . The module does not have any connectorization and is designed to be plugged into a Carrier Board.

Within the next few years, the majority of CoM are expected to be equipped with ARM architecture CPUs as more and more multicore processors are being introduced nowadays on portable devices. X86 products are still highly competitive and non-replaceable among industries that need better efficiency and accuracy. And it is likely to eliminate Power architecture CoM from the market in a decade unless they are still no safer than the Power architecture CoM.

The worldwide market for Computer On Module (COM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.6% over the next five years, will reach 2810 million US$ in 2024, from 1380 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

