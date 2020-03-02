Computer On Module (COM) 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Scope of the Report:

A SoM is a module that contains a processor with CPU bus accessibility, memory, and standard I/O. It is usually an Off-the-Shelf component. . The module does not have any connectorization and is designed to be plugged into a Carrier Board.

Within the next few years, the majority of CoM are expected to be equipped with ARM architecture CPUs as more and more multicore processors are being introduced nowadays on portable devices. X86 products are still highly competitive and non-replaceable among industries that need better efficiency and accuracy. And it is likely to eliminate Power architecture CoM from the market in a decade unless they are still no safer than the Power architecture CoM.

The worldwide market for Computer On Module (COM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.6% over the next five years, will reach 2810 million US$ in 2024, from 1380 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Computer On Module (COM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

ARM Architecture

X86 Architecture

Power Architecture

Other Architecture

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial Automation

Medical

Entertainment

Transportation

Test & Measurement

Other

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Computer On Module (COM) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 ARM Architecture

1.2.2 X86 Architecture

1.2.3 Power Architecture

1.2.4 Other Architecture

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Industrial Automation

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Entertainment

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Test & Measurement

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Kontron

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Computer On Module (COM) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Kontron Computer On Module (COM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Congatec

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Computer On Module (COM) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Congatec Computer On Module (COM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 MSC Technologies(Avnet)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Computer On Module (COM) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 MSC Technologies(Avnet) Computer On Module (COM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Advantech

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Computer On Module (COM) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Advantech Computer On Module (COM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 ADLink

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Computer On Module (COM) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 ADLink Computer On Module (COM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Portwell

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Computer On Module (COM) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Portwell Computer On Module (COM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Eurotech

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Computer On Module (COM) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Eurotech Computer On Module (COM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

