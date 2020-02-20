Computer Numerical Control Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecasts

Global Computer Numerical Control Industry

This report focuses on the global Computer Numerical Control status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computer Numerical Control development in United States, Europe and China.

The Computer Numerical Control (CNC) market is the process of mechanizing machine tools that are operated by precisely programmed commands encrypted on a storage medium as opposed to controlled manually by devices. CNC machining is utilized across various sectors, including industrial machinery, automobile, healthcare, and electronics.

Increase in demand in mass production plants in various sectors, including defense & intelligence, electronics, automobile, and machinery supplements the market growth. However, high cost of maintenance and after sales services of CNC machines is expected to restrict the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in number of application areas and reduced cost of entire production process is expected to create numerous opportunities for the growth of the market.

In 2017, the global Computer Numerical Control market size was 13500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 20900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.7% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

MONDRAGON Corporation

GSK CNC Equipment

Soft Servo Systems

Heidenhain GmbH

Bosch Rexroth AG

Siemens AG

Sandvik AB

Haas Automation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

Protomatic

AMS Micromedical

Plastic Navigation Industrial

Okuma

Hurco

Star CNC

Xometry

Ace Micromatic

Star Prototype

Intelitek

T W Ward CNC Machinery

EMAG GmbH

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Lathes

Mills

Routers

Grinders

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace and Defense

Automobile

Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial Machinery

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Computer Numerical Control status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Computer Numerical Control development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

