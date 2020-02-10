Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast 2025

New report published by www.MarketResearchNest.com which offers Exclusive Research “Global Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems Market Research Report 2019”.

Computer-assisted surgery (CAS), also known as image-guided surgery or 3-D computer surgery, is a computer-based surgical procedure using advanced technologies such as 3-D imaging and real time sensing. It utilizes intuitive software, smart instruments, and infrared camera navigation to achieve precision. CAS is an advanced procedure used in the operating room due to high level of visualization and accuracy.

North America holds the largest market share due to rapid technological advancements. Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to grow due to rising medical tourism and increasing patient population. India and China are likely to witness strong growth owing to rising awareness and increased government funding.

This report focuses on Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Computer-Assisted-Surgical-CAS-Systems-Market-Research-Report-2019.html

Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems Market: Forecast by Manufacturers / Regions / Types / Applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers

Stryker Corporation

Accuray Incorporated

Medtronic

3D Systems Corporation

Braun Melsungen

MAKO Surgical Corp.

Brainlab AG

Mazor Robotics Ltd.

CONMED Corporation

Renishaw plc

Curexo Technology

Titan Medical, Inc.

Blue Belt Technologies Ltd.

Think Surgical, Inc.

Hocoma AG

Hansen Medical, Inc.

Intuitive Surgical

Smith and Nephew

Hitachi Medical Systems

Market Segment by Products/Types

Surgical Navigation Systems

Surgical Robots

Surgical Planners and Stimulators

Ask for Sample copy of Report @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/544714

The worldwide market for Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Computer Assisted Surgical (CAS) Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Applications/End-Users

ENT Surgery

Cardiac Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

Spine Surgery

Craniofacial Surgery

Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Ask for Inquiry for Purchase Report [email protected]

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/enquirybuy/544714

About Us: MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on World industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Related Information:

www.MarketResearchNest.com

Contact us: – Mr. Jeet Jain, Sales Manager, [email protected] ;

+1-240-284-8070, +44-20-3290-4151;

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook