Computer Assisted Coding Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Computer Assisted Coding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computer Assisted Coding development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
3M Company (U.S.)
Optum, Inc. (U.S.)
Nuance Communications, Inc. (U.S.)
Cerner Corporation (U.S.)
Artificial Medical Intelligence, Inc. (U.S.)
Dolbey Systems, Inc. (U.S.)
Precyse Solutions, LLC (U.S.)
Craneware plc (U.K.)
McKesson Corporation (U.S.)
Athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.)
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)
MMODAL IP LLC (M*Modal) (U.S.)
TruCode (U.S.)
Quest Diagnostics Inc. (U.S.)
Epic Systems Corporation(U.S.)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Computer Assisted Coding Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Standalone
1.4.3 Integrated
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Computer Assisted Coding Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 Physician Practices
1.5.4 Academic Medical Centers
1.5.5 Clinical Laboratories and Diagnostic Centers
1.5.6 Other Healthcare Providers
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Computer Assisted Coding Market Size
2.2 Computer Assisted Coding Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Computer Assisted Coding Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Computer Assisted Coding Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 3M Company (U.S.)
12.1.1 3M Company (U.S.) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Computer Assisted Coding Introduction
12.1.4 3M Company (U.S.) Revenue in Computer Assisted Coding Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 3M Company (U.S.) Recent Development
12.2 Optum, Inc. (U.S.)
12.2.1 Optum, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Computer Assisted Coding Introduction
12.2.4 Optum, Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Computer Assisted Coding Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Optum, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development
12.3 Nuance Communications, Inc. (U.S.)
12.3.1 Nuance Communications, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Computer Assisted Coding Introduction
12.3.4 Nuance Communications, Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Computer Assisted Coding Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Nuance Communications, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development
12.4 Cerner Corporation (U.S.)
12.4.1 Cerner Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Computer Assisted Coding Introduction
12.4.4 Cerner Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Computer Assisted Coding Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Cerner Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development
12.5 Artificial Medical Intelligence, Inc. (U.S.)
12.5.1 Artificial Medical Intelligence, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Computer Assisted Coding Introduction
12.5.4 Artificial Medical Intelligence, Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Computer Assisted Coding Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Artificial Medical Intelligence, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development
Continued…….
