Computer Assisted Coding Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Computer Assisted Coding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computer Assisted Coding development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

3M Company (U.S.)

Optum, Inc. (U.S.)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (U.S.)

Cerner Corporation (U.S.)

Artificial Medical Intelligence, Inc. (U.S.)

Dolbey Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Precyse Solutions, LLC (U.S.)

Craneware plc (U.K.)

McKesson Corporation (U.S.)

Athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

MMODAL IP LLC (M*Modal) (U.S.)

TruCode (U.S.)

Quest Diagnostics Inc. (U.S.)

Epic Systems Corporation(U.S.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Market segment by Application, split into

Critical Infrastructure

First Responders

Commercial

Military

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Computer Assisted Coding Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Standalone

1.4.3 Integrated

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Computer Assisted Coding Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Physician Practices

1.5.4 Academic Medical Centers

1.5.5 Clinical Laboratories and Diagnostic Centers

1.5.6 Other Healthcare Providers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Computer Assisted Coding Market Size

2.2 Computer Assisted Coding Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Computer Assisted Coding Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Computer Assisted Coding Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 3M Company (U.S.)

12.1.1 3M Company (U.S.) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Computer Assisted Coding Introduction

12.1.4 3M Company (U.S.) Revenue in Computer Assisted Coding Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 3M Company (U.S.) Recent Development

12.2 Optum, Inc. (U.S.)

12.2.1 Optum, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Computer Assisted Coding Introduction

12.2.4 Optum, Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Computer Assisted Coding Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Optum, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

12.3 Nuance Communications, Inc. (U.S.)

12.3.1 Nuance Communications, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Computer Assisted Coding Introduction

12.3.4 Nuance Communications, Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Computer Assisted Coding Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Nuance Communications, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

12.4 Cerner Corporation (U.S.)

12.4.1 Cerner Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Computer Assisted Coding Introduction

12.4.4 Cerner Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Computer Assisted Coding Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Cerner Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

12.5 Artificial Medical Intelligence, Inc. (U.S.)

12.5.1 Artificial Medical Intelligence, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Computer Assisted Coding Introduction

12.5.4 Artificial Medical Intelligence, Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Computer Assisted Coding Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Artificial Medical Intelligence, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

