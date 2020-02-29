Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

— Global Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Industry
Computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) is the use of software and computer-controlled machinery to automate the manufacturing processes. CAM software assists engineers, architects, designers in manufacturing and designing objects, specifically computer numerical control (CNC) machining. CAM is the resulting computer-aided process for computer-aided designing (CAD) and computer-aided engineering (CAE), since the model generated in CAD and tested in CAE can be input for CAM software, which helps control the machine tool. It is mainly used to control the operations in the manufacturing plant. Computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software are used to program manufacturing processes, especially CNC machines. It uses assemblies formed to generate toolpath that drive machine tools to turn designs into physical parts.
Rise in demand for sophisticated computer-aided manufacturing in various industries such as automobiles, aerospace & defense, and others drives the growth of the CAM Software market. Furthermore, surge in industrialization and increase in use of CAM software in packaging machinery drive the CAM market growth. In addition, rise in adoption of cloud technologies is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth. However, availability of open-source and free CAM software impede the growth of this market.
In 2018, the global Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Autodesk Inc.
Mastercam
SolidCAM Ltd.
EdgeCAM
ZWCAD Software Co., Ltd.
GRZ Software
BobCAD-CAM, Inc.
Cimatron Group
Camnetics, Inc.
MecSoft Corporation
Dassault Systèmes
Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
2D
3D
Market segment by Application, split into
Aerospace & Defense Industry
Shipbuilding Industry
Automobile & Train Industry
Machine Tool Industry
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
