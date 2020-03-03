COMPUTER-AIDED FACILITY MANAGEMENT (CAFM) MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Industry

New Study On “2019-2025 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Computer-aided facility management (CAFM) is the support of facility management by information technology. The supply of information about the facilities is the center of attention. The tools of the CAFM are called CAFM software, CAFM applications or CAFM systems.
In 2018, the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study 
Maintenance Connection 
eMaint 
Dude Solutions 
Hippo 
IBM 
ServiceChannel 
Fiix 
UpKeep 
Siveco 
IFS 
ManagerPlus 
Axxerion 
MPulse 
MVP Plant 
MCS Solutions 
DPSI 
Real Asset Management 
MicroMain

This report focuses on the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Cloud Based
On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into 
Government
Oil and Gas
Healthcare
Transportation and Logistics
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Others (Retail, and metal and mining)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 On-Premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Government
1.5.3 Oil and Gas
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Transportation and Logistics
1.5.6 Manufacturing
1.5.7 Energy and Utilities
1.5.8 Others (Retail, and metal and mining)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size
2.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Maintenance Connection
12.1.1 Maintenance Connection Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction
12.1.4 Maintenance Connection Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Maintenance Connection Recent Development
12.2 eMaint
12.2.1 eMaint Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction
12.2.4 eMaint Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 eMaint Recent Development
12.3 Dude Solutions
12.3.1 Dude Solutions Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction
12.3.4 Dude Solutions Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Dude Solutions Recent Development
12.4 Hippo
12.4.1 Hippo Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction
12.4.4 Hippo Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Hippo Recent Development
12.5 IBM
12.5.1 IBM Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction
12.5.4 IBM Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 IBM Recent Development
12.6 ServiceChannel
12.6.1 ServiceChannel Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction
12.6.4 ServiceChannel Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 ServiceChannel Recent Development
12.7 Fiix
12.7.1 Fiix Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction
12.7.4 Fiix Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Fiix Recent Development
12.8 UpKeep
12.8.1 UpKeep Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction
12.8.4 UpKeep Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 UpKeep Recent Development
12.9 Siveco
12.9.1 Siveco Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction
12.9.4 Siveco Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Siveco Recent Development
12.10 IFS
12.10.1 IFS Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction
12.10.4 IFS Revenue in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 IFS Recent Development
12.11 ManagerPlus
12.12 Axxerion
12.13 MPulse
12.14 MVP Plant
12.15 MCS Solutions
12.16 DPSI
12.17 Real Asset Management
12.18 MicroMain

 Continued….

