COMPUTER-AIDED FACILITY MANAGEMENT (CAFM) MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Industry

Computer-aided facility management (CAFM) is the support of facility management by information technology. The supply of information about the facilities is the center of attention. The tools of the CAFM are called CAFM software, CAFM applications or CAFM systems.

In 2018, the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Maintenance Connection

eMaint

Dude Solutions

Hippo

IBM

ServiceChannel

Fiix

UpKeep

Siveco

IFS

ManagerPlus

Axxerion

MPulse

MVP Plant

MCS Solutions

DPSI

Real Asset Management

MicroMain

This report focuses on the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others (Retail, and metal and mining)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

