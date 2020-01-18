Computer-Aided Design Global Market Synopsis, Market Surge, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Computer-Aided Design Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

Computer-aided design (CAD) is the use of computer systems (or workstations) to aid in the creation, modification, analysis, or optimization of a design.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Computer-Aided Design market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Computer-Aided Design market by product type and applications/end industries.

CAD is an important industrial art extensively used in many applications, including automotive, shipbuilding, and aerospace industries, industrial and architectural design, prosthetics, and manya more. CAD is also widely used to produce computer animation for special effects in movies, advertising and technical manuals, often called DCC digital content creation.

The global Computer-Aided Design market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Computer-Aided Design.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Autodesk

Dassault Systemes

PTC

Siemens PLM Software

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

ECAD (Electronic CAD)

MCAD (Mechanical CAD)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive Industry

Aerospace and Defense Industry

Industrial Machinery Industry

Electrical and Electronics Industry

Others

