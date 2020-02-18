Computer Aided Design (CAD) Software Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2023 Forecasts

2018-2023 Computer Aided Design (CAD) Software Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast”
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ — Global Computer Aided Design (CAD) Software Industry
New Study On “2018-2023 Computer Aided Design (CAD) Software Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Computer Aided Design (CAD) Software industry.
This report splits Computer Aided Design (CAD) Software market by Software Type, by Operating Systems, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.
This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:
Major Companies
3D Systems Corp.
ADOBE
AUTODESK
Aveva Group Plc
Bentley Systems
BobCAD-CAM
CAD Schroer
CNC Software
Comsol
Dassault Systmes
GE Intelligent Platforms
Gehry Technologies Inc.
GRAITEC
GStarsoft Co., Ltd.
Hexagon PPM
IBM
IronCAD LLC
Mentor Graphics
Oracle
PTC
SAP
Siemens PLM Software
Suzhou Gstarsoft Co., Ltd
TEBIS
The MathWorks
TOPCON
TopSolid
TRACE SOFTWARE INTERNATIONAL
VariCAD
ZWSOFT
Main Regions
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Others
Asia & Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Australia
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
Singapore
Malaysia
Others
Africa & Middle East
South Africa
Egypt
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Others
Main Product Type
Computer Aided Design (CAD) Software Market, by Software Type
3D Software
2D Software
2D/3D Software
Real-time Software
Other (Collaborative, Automated)
Computer Aided Design (CAD) Software Market, by Operating Systems
Windows
Mac OS
Linux
Android
Web Browser
Main Applications
Industrial Design
Architectural Design
Graphic Design
Business Training
Others
